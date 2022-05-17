OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School No. 2 Doubles team of Eddie Hernandez and Tyler Ware advanced to the championship match Saturday at the Class 4A State Tournament inside the Oklahoma City Tennis Center.
But the Pirate pair settled for a runner-up finish after Holland Hall’s Julian Aaronson and Drake Stoller won the state title with a 6-3, 6-1 victory.
The Pirates finished seventh in the team standings. Holland Hall won the overall Class 4A State championship by winning every event and collecting 36 points. Elk City, Riverfield and Region Prep all finished in a three-way tie for second with 13 points.
Ware and Hernandez won three straight matches to get to the finals. They knocked off Dakota Elizondo and Finn Murray of Clinton 6-2, 6-1, blanked Wagoner’s Zac Daley and James Perez 6-0, 6-0 in the second round and blitzed the Pauls Valley team of Cristian Meave and Jacob Medina 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinals.
Byng’s No. 1 Doubles team of Jackson Goodman and Daniel Lacy won three straight matches to capture fifth place.
They opened the tournament with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Bristow’s Kyle Benson and Parker Bishop. The Henryetta team of Jordan Osterdock and John Ritter then held off Goodman and Lacy 6-4, 6-4 in a tough second-round matchup.
The BHS team then defeated Dylan Carahan and Neil Klaus of Lincoln Christian 6-1, 6-1, knocked off Riverfield’s Johnson Hale and Anthony Harper 6-2, 6-1 before rallying past the Oklahoma Christian Academy combo of Karson Melton and Carson Thomas for a 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 victory in the fifth-place matchup.
Both Byng singles players went 0-2 at state.
Jake Eads, playing No. 1 Singles, dropped a 6-1, 6-1 decision to Ethan Lovell of Henryetta and was eliminated by Wagoner’s Austin Carter after a 6-4, 6-1 setback.
In No. 2 Singles, Byng’s Hunter Murray fell to Carter Singer of Elk City by a 6-0, 6-0 count. Brayden Jones of Henryetta then defeated Murray 6-4, 6-1.
“It ended up being a really good season for us,” said Byng head coach Toby Sanders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.