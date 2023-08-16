MADILL — It was the Byng Lady Pirates’ turn to put together big innings that led to victories.
The Lady Pirates scored eight times in the bottom of the third inning and rolled past host Madill 17-5 in Game 2 of a District 4A-4 doubleheader with the Lady Wildcats. Byng started off with an 8-4 win in Game 1 during which the Lady Pirates pushed across seven runs in the top of the second inning to take control early.
Coach Markus Carr’s club moved to 3-3 on the season and hosted Purcell on Tuesday in another 4A-4 matchup. The Lady Pirates host Maud at 5 p.m. Thursday and McAlester at 5 p.m. on Friday.
Byng 17, Madill 5
The Lady Pirates led 14-3 after the big third-inning explosion. Paige Ridgway had two hits and drove in three runs during the big inning and Alona Cooper-Rochovitz cracked a run-scoring double. Chloe Gaines had an RBI single in the frame, which also included four walks and a Madill error.
Ridgway led a nine-high BHS offense, going 3-for-3 with a walk, four RBIs and a run scored. Gaines finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.
Leadoff hitter McKenzie Alford finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and four runs scored and Brayleigh Stephens ended up 1-for-1 with three walks and three runs scored.
Dahlia Marris led Madill at the plate, finishing 2-for-2 with a home run, a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored. Ireland Grober also hit a triple and drove in a run for the Lady Wildcats.
Hannah Wort picked up the pitching win for the Lady Pirates. She struck out three, walked two and allowed four earned runs in five innings. Two Madill hurlers combined for 11 walks and only one strikeout.
Byng 8, Madill 4
The Lady Pirates erased a 1-0 lead with the seven-spot in the top of the second inning.
Brayleigh Stephens had the hot bat for Byng in this one, going 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. No other BHS player had more than one hit.
Piper Presley earned the pitching win for the locals. She struck out five, walked five and allowed just three earned runs in a complete-game effort.
Madill actually out-hit Byng 9-7.
Dahlia Marris went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Laila Pickens finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the home team.
Ada drops tight district game to DicksonDICKSON — The Ada High School softball team couldn’t get untracked offensively in a 1-0 district road loss to Dickson Monday night,
The Lady Cougars lost for the first time, falling to 2-1 on the year while Dickson improved to 2-0. Ada hosted Plainview on Tuesday in another District 4A-4 contest and will compete in the Sulphur Murray County Bash this weekend. The Lady Cougars face Wynnewood at 1:30 p.m. Thursday to begin pool play and will battle Lone Grove JV at 3:30 p.m.
On Friday, Ada meets Tecumseh at noon.
Dickson 1, Ada 0
The Lady Comets scored the only run of the game via a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning.
Ada hurler Karsyn Woods recorded a flyout and a strikeout to start the frame before Landri Oxley hit a single to left field. Cailey Fryar followed with a base hit to center field and Oxley hustled all the way around the bases during the plate to give Dickson its 1-0 advantage.
It was a tough pitching loss for Woods, who struck out six, walked three and allowed just the lone run in six innings of work.
Dickson pitcher Riley Mays turned in a solid showing for her team. She struck out 11, walked one and scattered just three AHS hits in a complete-game shutout.
Ada’s three hits, all singles, came from Abbey Strong, Rylynn Truett and Woods.
Oxley paced a six-hit Dickson offense, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. The hosts were also held without an extra-base hit.
Hot start lifts Latta past StonewallSTONEWALL — Latta scored eight runs in the top of the first inning and used that big start to surge past Stonewall 11-3 on Monday.
Latta improved to 8-0 on the year, while the Lady Longhorns dipped to 1-3.
Stonewall was at Kiowa on Tuesday and heads to the 2023 Tupelo Fast Pitch Tournament where the Lady Longhorns will batter Konawa at noon on Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Latta was scheduled to host Wynnewood on Tuesday before trekking to Sulphur to compete in the Murray County Bash. The Lady Panthers meet the host Sulphur club at 6 p.m. Thursday in a pool-play contest.
Latta 11, Stonewall 3
Kate Williams and Audrey Forshay both hit two-RBI singles in Latta’s quick start. Jayse Smith had a run-scoring base hit in the frame, that also included five walks.
Latta collected 10 hits in the five-inning contest, led by Williams, Smith and Rylee Jones who all finished with two hits each. Williams went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored, Smith ended up 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Jones went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored.
Forshay finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored for the visitors.
Stonewall managed just four total hits in the game, led by a 2-for-3 showing by Kaden Alford. She knocked in a run and scored a run. Lily Wyche and Jakobi Worcester had the other SHS hits.
Talise Parnell, a former Stonewall player, earned the pitching win for Latta. She struck out eight, walked two and allowed no earned runs. Latta committed five errors in the contest.
Layton tosses perfect game for StratfordVANOSS — Stratford junior hurler Kennedy Layton was perfect for the Lady Bulldogs during a Monday road game at local rival Vanoss.
Layton struck out six and didn’t surrender a walk or a hit in five innings to help Stratford shut out the Lady Wolves 10-0.
Stratford improved to 4-0 on the young season and has given up only one run while outscoring opponents 30-1. The Lady Bulldogs meet McLoud (2:30 p.m.) and Santa Fe South (4 p.m.) in their own Stratford Invitational on Thursday.
Vanoss dropped to 3-3 overall and hosted Latta on Tuesday. The Lady Wolves are now off to the 2023 Tupelo Fast Pitch Tournament and will face Roff at 3:30 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Stratford 10, Vanoss 0
Haylee Dickerson led a nine-hit Stratford offense, going 3-for-4 with a triple, six RBIs and a run scored. No other SHS player had more than one hit. Trinity Bess went 1-for-3 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Layton and Briley Cantrell each had hits and drove in runs.
Ryleigh Ardrey finished 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored from the top of the Stratford lineup.
Tupelo rocks Rock CreekTUPELO — Maci Gaylor and Marley Crites had three hits apiece and Ava Sliger turned in another dominant pitching performance in Tupelo’s 8-2 win over Rock Creek in a Monday home game.
Tupelo improved to 4-0 on the year, while Rock Creek left town at 1-3.
The Lady Tigers are now gearing up for their own tournament which runs Thursday through Saturday. Tupelo meets Wapanucka at 5 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup.
Tupelo 8, Rock Creek 2
Tupelo got off to a quick start with six runs in the bottom of the first inning.
That was plenty of run support for Sliger, who struck out 14, didn’t walk a batter and allowed just one earned run in the complete-game outing.
Gaylor finished 3-for-4 with a run scored and Crites also went 3-for-4 in a 14-hit THS barrage.
Raylee Jones finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Lainee Wafford ended up 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.
The Lady Mustangs were hurt by seven errors.
Asher scores 14 runs in first inningASHER — The Asher Ladies Indians erupted for 14 runs in the bottom of the first inning in a 14-2 win over Wewoka in a Monday night home game.
It was the first win of the fastpitch season for the Lady Indians.
Asher played at Konawa on Tuesday and travels to the Weleetka Tournament on Thursday.
The Lady Indians came up with just two hits in the contest. Payton Leba went 1-for-1 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored and Magi Melton finished 1-for-1 with a walk and two RBIs.
Asher was aided by eight walks and seven hit batters. Cadence Leba was hit three times, drove in two runs and scored twice. She also stole two bases.
Melton picked up the pitching win. She struck out seven, walked five and allowed two earned runs in the three-inning contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.