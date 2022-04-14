BYNG — The Byng Pirates jumped out to an early 5-0 lead before things got tight at the end of a 9-6 win over Chickasha Tuesday night at Stokes Field.
The victory completed a District 4A-2 sweep of the Fightin’ Chicks by the Byng team, which improved to 11-4 overall and 6-1 in district play.
Chickasha fell to 19-6 and 8-3.
The Pirates now travel to the Jones Festival on Friday where they’ll battle Weatherford at 1:30 p.m. and host Jones at 4 p.m.
Leading 1-0, Byng added four runs in the bottom of the second inning.
After three consecutive walks, B Riddle scored on a passed ball moments before Cooper McCage ripped a two-run double that pushed the BHS advantage to 4-0. K Cook followed with an RBI double of his own to make it 5-0.
The Fightin’ Chicks closed their gap to 7-5 after five innings before Byng finally prevailed.
Keith Cook led an eight-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Cole Tracy finished 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, while McCage went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored from the top of the Byng batting order. Ryan Shelton had Byng’s other hit, walked and scored a run.
Braxton Givens led Blanchard, finishing 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Joseph Victery went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Dylen Cotten was the winning pitcher for the Pirates. He struck out four, walked two, hit a batter and allowed four earned runs in four innings.
Blanchard knocks off Ada again
The Blanchard Lions scored single runs in each of the first five innings before adding nine more over the final two frames and left Ada behind in a 14-2 Tuesday evening at Cougar Field.
The Cougars fell to 19-5 overall and are now 9-2 in District 4A-2 play. Ada fell to the third spot in the standings behind Blanchard – who improved to 18-3 and 9-0 and the Byng Pirates, who now stand at 11-4 and 6-1.
Ada hosted Chickasha Wednesday afternoon in still another key 4A-2 matchup and will battle Bethel at 10 a.m. today in the first round of the 2022 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
The Lions out-hit Ada 9-4 and both teams committed five errors. Ada’s four hits, all singles, came from four different players.
Carter Freeland, Jack Morris, Sam Charboneau and Tre Ivy each had base hits for the Cougars. Ivy knocked in an Ada run and Hunter Condon and Charboneau both scored runs for the home team.
Brayson Carter finished 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored for Blanchard. Colyn McNair finished 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, an RBI and two runs scored, while Cody Lemons went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored. Kobe Madron had just one hit but was credited with four RBIs.
Jaxon Heard drew three walks and scored three runs for the visitors.
Brennan Milligan was the winning hurler for the Lions. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed no earned runs in six innings. Jagger Caldwell absorbed the loss for Ada. He and two AHS relievers combined for 11 walks and five strikeouts.
