WAURIKA — The Byng High School boys cross country team earned a trip to state with a second-place finish at the Class 4A Regional meet held Saturday in Waurika.
The Latta Panthers also qualified for state after a seventh-place finish in the Class 3A Regional meet in Waurkika.
Both local schools had female qualifiers.
For Byng, Deesa Neely and Kaylee DeAngelis qualified for the state meet as individuals, while freshman runner Abby Salter earned a trip for the Latta girls.
Both the Class 4A and Class 3A State Cross Country meets will be held Saturday at the Gordon Cooper Vo-Tech in Shawnee.
CLASS 4A
Madill won the 4A Regional title at Waurika with 27 points. Byng netted 61 points and Cache was third at 83.
Madill’s Miguel Duran won the regional medalist crown, finishing the 5K race in 17:00.27. Byng senior Fisher Bailey finished sixth to lead the Pirate charge in a time of 17:32.91.
Sophomore Harley Cobb was eighth in 17:39.74 and junior A.J. Gustin just missed a Top 10 finish at 11th with a time of 17:43.97.
Other BHS runners included freshman Lawrence Coleman, 17th, 18:22.30; senior Johnathon Delfrate, 18th, 18:29.28; sophomore Kade Streater, 22nd, 18:41.44; and sophomore Will Vogt, 21:03.23.
The Lady Pirates finished ninth in the team standings. The Madill girls won the regional championship with a score of 55 followed by Pauls Valley at 64 and Cache at 90.
Shelby Cargill of Cache won the 3200 Meter race in 12:11.11.
Byng sophomore Deesa Neely led her squad with a strong fourth-place finish with a time of 12:46.09. DeAngelis, another sophomore, qualified for state with a time of 14:19.74 that put her in the 39th spot.
Other BHS girl competitors included sophomore Kylee Smith, 14:52.97; freshman Auna Mitchell, 16:49.69 and sophomore Jaylan Miller, 17:03.35.
CLASS 3A
The Latta Panthers just earned a trip to state with a seventh-place finish with 162 points. The top seven teams automatically qualify for the state meet.
Marietta won the regional crown with 47 points followed by Marlow at 77 and Plainview at 80.
Marietta freshman Wyatt Vinson won the 3A medalist crown in a time of 17:01.70.
Freshman Lincoln Estes paved the way for the Panthers with an 18th-place finish in 19:18.69. Senior Lane Garrett was 34th in 20:26.35 and sophomore Allen Williams followed at 33rd in 20:28.60.
Other Latta competitors were freshman Cooper Coulson, 20:45.67, senior Daniel Jimenez, 21:31.98, senior Jacob Huntsman, 22:19.50 and junior Ryler Rich, 22:56.18.
The Lady Panthers just missed qualifying for state as a team after placing eight at the Waurika regional with 181 points. Lexington grabbed the seventh-place spot at 166.
Marietta won the 3A Regional championship with 35 points. Plainview also finished with 35 points and Marlow was third at 91.
Senior Mandy Sykora won the 3A Regional individual championship with a time of 12:04.67, Plainview freshman Scarlett Williams was second at 12:21.47.
Salter qualified for state for the Lady Panthers after finishing 26th in a time of 14:03.51. Sophomore Angelle Jimenez was next for Latta at 35th with a time of 14:45.17.
The rest of the Latta girls crew included junior Kaylee Gragg, 15:24.05, sophomore Brook Gragg, 15:24.46; sophomore Aliesha Traylor, 16:36.01, junior Grace Reeves, 16:50.52 and freshman Kyndal Schlup, 19:29.00.
