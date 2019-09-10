LATTA — The Byng Pirates got a strong effort by senior pitcher Gage Fuller in a 7-0 win over Asher in the third-place game of the Latta Fall Invitational Saturday at Panther Park.
Host Latta started the day off with a convincing 7-1 win over Stonewall. In Saturday’s title game, Dale edged Silo 3-2, ending the Rebels’ remarkable 63-game winning streak.
Byng 7, Asher 0
(3rd Place)
Fuller’s complete-game shutout included 10 strikes and four walks. He allowed just four Asher hits.
Parker Presley led a nine-hit Byng offense by going 3-for-4 with a solo home run. Collin O’Grady finished 2-for-3 and scored twice from the BHS leadoff spot, while Bill McCarter had two RBIs. Trae Lowe scored two runs and walked three times, and Riley McCage smacked a double.
Asher got a 2-for-3 effort from Garrett Leba and singles by Michael McDonald and Jake Dobbs.
Bryson Martin absorbed the mound loss for the Indians. He struck out five, walked five and surrendered five earned runs.
Byng improved to 10-3 on the year, while Asher dropped to 7-9.
Latta 7, Stonewall 1
(5th Place)
After back-to-back tough losses to Asher and Dale, Latta ended its tournament on a positive note.
Latta lefty Rylan Reed pitched five shutout innings to earn the victory. He struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one hit in the dominant effort. Cooper Hamilton tossed the final two frames for the hosts.
Latta got the bats going early with three runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Reed walked to lead things off, and DJ Van Atten followed with a base hit. Tucker Abner drove in the first run with a double to right field that scored courtesy runner Gehrig Strong and put Latta ahead 1-0.
After a walk to Creed Humphrey, Chance Perry poked a single to right field that pushed across two more Latta runs to make it 3-0.
A Van Atten RBI hit in the bottom of the second put his team ahead 4-0.
Latta loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth on singles by Reed and Hamilton and a walk to Van Atten. Abney then knocked in two runs with a base hit, and Van Atten later scored on a passed ball that pushed the LHS advantage to 7-0.
Nick Greenwood cracked an RBI double to the gap in right-center field in the top of the seventh inning for Stonewall to spoil the Latta shutout and make the score 7-1.
Ty Humphers absorbed the pitching loss. He struck out three and walked four in four innings of work before getting relief help from Kason Barnett.
Reed, Van Atten and Abney each had two hits apiece in Latta’s nine-hit offense.
