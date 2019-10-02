TUPELO — Reid Johnson went 2-of-4 with a homer and a double to help the Byng Pirates hold off Tupelo 7-5 in a regional tuneup game Monday night.
Each team collected seven hits, and both teams utilized their pitching staffs by committee.
Carson Capps finished 2-for-2 with one RBI and two walks for the Pirates. Collin O’Grady knocked in a pair of runs, and Riley McCage was 1-for-3 with one RBI and a walk.
James Beach homered for Tupelo in a 2-for-4 effort with one RBI and two runs scored. Cody Airington and Jacob Martinez-Chamberlain each ended up 2-for-3. Airington doubled once, scored twice and drew a walk.
Byng’s first reliever, Parker Presley, was credited with the win, while Martinez-Chamberlain was tagged with the loss for the Tigers.
The Pirates used five pitchers in the game, and Tupelo utilized four. The BHS rotation combined for 10 strikeouts — including five by Presley — and four walks. Tupelo hurlers struck out nine — including four each by Ethan Norfleet and Tye Gould — but walked 10.
Byng, ranked No. 6 in Class A, improved to 17-6 on the season. The Tigers, No. 9 in Class B, are now 15-9.
Host Latta edges Whitesboro
LATTA — DJ Van Atten and Cooper Hamilton each launched a home run Monday to help the Latta Panthers hold off Whitesboro 9-8 in a regional tuneup game at Panther Park.
Latta pounded out nine hits. Jackson Presley went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored.
Van Atten finished 2-for-4 with his homer, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Rylan Reed was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored.
Kale Williams drove home three runs while doubling and going 1-for-1. Tucker Abney ended up 1-for-2 with two runs scored and a pair of walks, and Hamilton went 1-for-3 with his homer, two RBIs, two runs scored and a walk.
The Panthers used four pitchers, with Reed working the final 1.2 innings for the victory. He allowed just one run off one hit with one walk and three strikeouts.
Rhett Hunter led the Bulldogs, finishing 2-for-2 with a double, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. Kaden Kincannon went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Jayse Ward walked twice and scored twice.
Latta hurlers combined for nine strikeouts and five walks, while three WHS pitchers ended with eight strikeouts, seven walks and a hit batter.
The Panthers, No, 11 in Class A, head to regional play with a 17-9 record. Whitesboro, No. 7 in Class B, is now 23-8.
Roff shuts out
host Leedey
LEEDEY — The Roff Tigers erupted for seven runs in the top of the first inning and cruised past Leedey 11-0 in a Monday night road game.
Coach Ead Simon’s bunch, ranked No. 2 in Class A, improved to 28-3 heading into regional play, while Class B No. 3 Leedey dropped to 25-7.
The Tigers used six pitchers to combine for a three-hit shutout. Starter Talon Bagwell was credited with the win, and Wil Joplin, Cade Baldridge, Brady Benedict, Easton Riddle and Aiden Bagwell also made mound appearances. Aiden Bagwell fanned three, while Baldridge, Benedict and Riddle recorded two apiece. As a group, Roff registered 10 strikeouts and only three walks.
Joplin went 2-for-3 from the plate with a double, one RBI, two runs scored and two walks to lead a seven-hit RHS offense.
Talon Rhoten was 1-for-1 with a double, one RBI and two runs scored, while Baldridge and Tanner Graves each picked up one RBI apiece. Trayson Miller and Kagan Huneycutt were each 1-for-2 with a run scored. Miller drew three walks, and Huneycutt walked once.
Leedey starter Jack Harrel, one of seven LHS pitchers to see acton, absorbed the loss. The Bison staff combined for nine strikeouts, nine walks and a hit batter.
Ty Goss and Jack Puffinbarger hit doubles for the home team.
