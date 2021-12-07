BYNG — The Byng Pirates played Latta basketball for the first eight minutes of the contest between the two local rivals.
However, coach Zack Samaha’s group finally started pushing the tempo a bit and outscored the Panthers 38-17 over the final three quarters and defeated their cross-town rivals 45-26.
Byng improved to 1-1 on the young season, while Latta slipped to 0-4.
“Latta did a great job early of coaxing us into their style of play and made life difficult for us,” Samaha told The Ada News. “Coach (Matt) Bryant always gets the most out of his teams. The atmosphere was electric and I was pleased with how we played overall.”
In the girls contest, Class 2A No. 3 Latta outmuscled the Lady Pirates 45-28. The Lady Panthers stayed unbeaten at 4-0, while Byng sits at 1-1.
Both Latta teams play at North Rock Creek tonight before preparing to host their own tournament — the 2021 Latta Panther Classic — Thursday through Saturday. The Latta girls meet Kiowa at 7 p.m. Thursday, while the Latta boys square off with Chandler in the 8:20 p.m. nightcap.
Both Byng teams are off to the First United Bank Classic in Bethel. The Pirates battle Perkins-Tryon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, while the Byng girls meet Tecumseh at 1 p.m. inside the B.E. Cantrell Field House.
BOYS
Byng 45, Latta 26
Latta led 9-7 after the first quarter before the Pirates finally took control with a 14-4 surge in the second period.
“It was an excellent team effort throughout the game. Anytime you play in a rivalry game it’s not always going to be pretty. But I thought we showed poise and resilience throughout the game,” Samaha said.
Sophomores Malachi Schilreff and Carter Colombe paced the Byng offense. Schilreff finished with a team-high 14 points while Colombe was close behind with 13. Cooper McCage added seven points for the home team.
Cooper Coulsen led the LHS offense with 13 points and was the lone Panther to hit double figures.
GIRLS
Latta 45, Byng 28
The game was tight in the early going before the Lady Panther began to steadily pull away.
“It was your typical Byng-Latta game — hard-fought. Byng had a good game plan. We had to work hard to run our offense,” said Latta head coach Bruce Plunk. “Our defense was very solid and we rebounded well.”
Latta led 11-8 after the first period and 22-14 at halftime. The Lady Panthers outscored Byng 23-14 in the second half.
“Our kids really battled defensively. I felt like they executed the defensive game plan pretty well,” said Byng first-year head coach Luke Clark. “Latta just made things so difficult for us when we had the ball, in part because of their length. We have to do better offensively going forward.”
Latta senior post player Taryn Batterton dominated the paint, finishing with a double-double that included 17 points and 12 rebounds. Jaylee Willis hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points for Latta. Triniti Cotanny added four points and seven rebounds.
Byng got nine points from both Alona Cooper and Mackenzie Kent, who each sank one 3-pointer. Deese Neely added seven points for the home team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.