RATTAN — No. 11 Red Oak exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to upset No. 6 Byng 12-0 in five innings during the first round of the Class A Regional Tournament Thursday in Rattan.
The Eagles continued their upset trend by defeating No. 3 Rattan 8-6 in the regional championship game to earn a trip to the Class A State Tournament.
In another first-round game, the host Rams jumped out to an early 6-0 lead and defeated No. 14 Latta 10-2. That sets up a showdown between local rivals Byng and Latta in an elimination game. The huge matchup was scheduled for Friday afternoon at Dale High School after rain soaked the baseball field Rattan Friday morning.
Game 1
Red Oak 12, Byng 0
Red Oak hurler Coby Bell kept the Byng offense in check throughout the contest. He struck out six, walked one and allowed just two hits in five innings.
Brex Caldwell led the Eagles at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Denver Hamilton went 2-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and two runs scored in the 11-hit Red Oak attack, while Reed Kauk finished 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBIs and two runs scored. Casen Hood went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Keith Cook and Caden Azlin had Byng’s only hits.
Four Byng pitchers combined for four strikeouts, four walks and three hit batters in four innings.
Game 2
Rattan 10, Latta 2
The Rams (24-8) scored two runs in the top of the first inning and four more in the second to race to the early led.
Logan Smith was the winning hurler for Rattan. He struck out nine, walked four and allowed five hits and two earned runs.
Three LHS pitchers combined for three strikeouts and nine walks in seven innings.
Latta’s offense came from solo home runs by Kale Williams and Jackson Presley in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Rattan piled up 11 hits in the game, led by Jace May who went 4-for-5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Conner Perry finished 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored, while Seth Springfield also went 2-for-3 with a walk, an RBI. He also scored three times from the top of the RHS lineup.
James Childers finished 1-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and a run scored.
