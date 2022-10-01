OKTAHA — The Byng Pirates and Latta Panthers set up a collision in the Class A Regional Tournament Thursday in Oktaha. But it wasn’t the way either school had planned.
Calera clipped Byng 9-8 in one first-round game and host Oktaha pulled away from Latta for a 10-2 win in the other first-round contest.
That set up a consolation contest between the two local foes on Friday. The winner of that game advanced to play Calera to try and sneak into next week’s state tournament through the back door, while the loser saw its season come to an end.
Byng 9, Calera 8
The Pirates led 7-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before Calera pushed across four runs to grab a 9-7 edge.
Byng tried to rally in the top of the seventh. Speedy Cooper McCage led off with an infield hit and scored all the way from first on an RBI double by Kendon Wood. Naaman Lee was hit by a pitch with one out to get the potential game-winning run on base, but Calera got out of the jam with a popup and a groundout.
McCage led Byng at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a home run (a two-run blast in the top of the first inning that gave Byng an early 2-0 edge), three RBIs and two runs scored. Wood and Bo Boatwright both had two hits apiece for the Pirates, while Mason Carter finished 1-for-2 with a walk, an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the BHS batting order. Callen Leslie went 1-for-3 with a walk and two runs scored.
Clayton Francis led a 12-hit Calera attack, going 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Cole Reese finished 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Bulldogs.
Oktaha 10, Latta 2
The game was a dandy through four innings with Oktaha clinging to a 1-0 lead. But the hometown Tigers scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning and tacked on five more runs in the top of the seventh to win going away.
OHS hurler Hunter Dearman was the winning pitcher for the Tigers. He struck out 10, walked five and allowed two earned runs in 4.2 innings. Kannon Robinson pitched the final 2.1 innings with three strikeouts and no walks while allowing just one hit.
Darren Ledford led a 10-hit OHS offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs, two walks and two runs scored. Braxton Casey finished 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, while Maddox Edwards also slapped a pair of doubles, walked once, drove in a run and scored two runs.
Holden Lee had two of just four Latta hits in the contest, including a double. Kaleb Goodwin also hit a double for the locals, while Darien Miller had the other Latta hit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.