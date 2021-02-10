BYNG — It was a dominant weekend for the Byng High School girls basketball team that ended with a pair of road wins.
The Lady Pirates crushed Tishomingo 70-34 last Friday and then traveled to Atoka on Saturday and came away with a 56-35 victory.
Coach Trent Miller’s squad, ranked No. 15 in Class 4A, improved to 14-2 to end the regular season. Byng is now off until Feb. 19 when they play host Cache in a Class 4A District Tournament contest.
Friday, Feb. 5
Byng 70, Tish 34
The Lady Pirates actually held a slim 19-18 lead after the first quarter before taking off.
Byng used a 17-6 rin in the second period to push its lead to 36-24 at halftime. The visitors then took control for good with an impressive 20-3 third-quarter run that made it 56-27.
“We started a little slow defensively but picked it up after the first quarter,” Miller said. “At that point, I thought we played with good energy and got after it. We got solid contributions from several players.”
Kennedy Large paced the Byng offense with a game-high 26 points in just three quarters. Freshman Alona Cooper continued her steady play with 16 points, including three 3-point shots. Trenity Miller hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight points. Sophomore Laney Waters chipped in six points for the Lady Pirates.
Jadyn Hook led the Lady Indians with eight points, including a pair of first-quarter 3-pointers and Sloan Slover followed with seven points.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Byng 56, Atoka 35
The Lady Pirates set the tone by shutting out Atoka in the first quarter and led 23-0 heading into the second period.
It didn’t get much better for the Lady Wampus Cats in the second period. Byng used a 16-3 surge to build an insurmountable 39-3 halftime advantage.
“We played really well in the first half. We had good energy, shared the basketball well and played good team defense,” Miller said.
Kennedy Large again was the ringleader of the BHS offense with a game-high 23 points. Alona Cooper was next with 11 points and Britney Brooks-Teel just missed double figures with nine points.
Lauren Harkey led Atoka with 14 points. Kyleigh Ritchie sank a pair of 3-pointers and scored six for the home team.
Lady Panthers stroll past Prague
PRAGUE — Carson Dean and Caitlyn Byrd both got hot from the perimeter to help the Latta Lady Panthers shoot past host Prague 52-27 Friday night.
Latta, ranked No. 3 in Class 2A, finishes its regular-season schedule at 17-2. Prague fell to 6-10.
Latta led 18-7 after a big first quarter and carried a 25-15 lead into the halftime locker room. The visitors outscored the Lady Red Devis 11-4 in the third quarter to stretch their lead to 36-19 heading into the final frame. Latta ended the game on a 16-8 run.
Dean and Byrd both ended up scoring 14 points. Dean hit four 3-pointers and Byrd sank a trio of 3s. Sophomore Brooklyn Ryan added nine big points off the bench, while Taryn Batterton scored six points.
Prague got eight points from Alana Parker and seven points from Payton Carmen. Tori Lester followed with six points for the hosts.
The Lady Panthers are scheduled to face Wewoka on Feb. 20 in a Class 2A District Tournament contest inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Allen starts strong, finishes strong
STONEWALL — The Allen Lady Mustangs raced out to a quick start and had a big ending in a 55-44 win over Stonewall Friday night inside the Murphy-Roberts gymnasium.
Allen, ranked No. 20 in Class A, will head to the playoff with a 10-8 record. Stonewall ends the regular season at 3-12.
The Lady Mustangs will face the winner of a matchup between Quinton and Haileyville in a Class A District championship game at 6 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 13) in Allen. The Lady Longhorns will tangle with Elmore City-Pernell at 6 p.m. Friday (Feb 12) in the first round of the Class A District Tournament at Velma-Alma High School.
“It was a great start offensively and defensively for us,” said Allen head coach Dottie Slabaugh. “We took these final games as opportunities to get ready for the playoffs.”
Allen outscored the host Lady Longhorns 15-3 after the first quarter before Stonewall caught fire in the second period. The home team used a big 25-14 second-quarter surge ott get within 29-28 at halftime.
Stonewall grabbed a slim 40-39 lead heading to the fourth frame, but couldn’t close the deal. Allen ended the game with a 16-4 run.
“We had the lead going into the fourth quarter and with four minutes to go, but just couldn’t quite finish the game,” said SHS head coach Jeff Parnell. “We played really hard and with a purpose. I’m proud of the direction we are heading.”
Allen senior Emily Sells buried four 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 16 points. Hannah Harris, who was scoreless through the first two quarters, scored 13 points in the second half. Cheyene McCarn sank a trio of 3-pointers for all nine of her points and sophomore Maycee Davis finished with five points.
Freshman sharpshooter Faith Ross led the Lady Longhorn attack with 20 points, including four 3-point baskets. Sophomore Kaylee Ford drained three triples and scored 12 points for the home team. Sierra Lumbert, another SHS freshman, hit one 3-point shot and scored eight points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.