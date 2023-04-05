BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates broke open a close contest by scoring six runs in the bottom of the third inning and bounced Meeker 13-3 in a Monday night home contest.
The Lady Pirates improved to 5-9 and were scheduled to play Class 5A No. 15 Sulphur and the host Lady Wildcats at the Madill Festival on Tuesday. Byng then gets some time off before hosting Mason at 6 p.m. on April 10.
Byng led 4-2 against the Lady Bulldogs (3-8) before gaining control in the big third inning. Torri Gustin led the inning off with a triple and then Byng got run-scoring hits from Chloe Gaines, Brayleigh Stephens, Hannah Wort and Aubrey Pope.
Byng made it 12-3 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and ended the game via the run rule when Tinleigh Dickinson delivered a run-scoring single with one out in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Gaines led a 15-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. McKenzie Alford finished 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Word went 2-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and three runs scored. Paige Ridgway had a hit and drove in two runs for the hosts and Stephens went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored. Gustin also scored twice for Byng.
Meeker finished with six hits. Emmy Wilson finished 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored to pace the Lady Bulldogs at the plate. Mallory Blankenship went 1-for-2 and drove in a run for the visitors.
Tupelo stings
Class B No. 1 Caney
TUPELO — After giving up five runs in the top of the first inning to Caney, the Tupelo Lady Tigers limited the Lady Cougars to a single run the rest of the way and rallied for a 9-6 victory.
Coach Dustin Romines’ team, ranked No. 7 in Class A, improved to 10-6 on the year, while Caney — the No. 1 team in Class B — dropped to 15-6.
Tupelo was at Allen on Tuesday and will compete in the Vanoss Festival on Thursday and Friday.
The Lady Tigers scored four runs in the bottom of the first inning to make it 5-4 and then surged ahead with two runs in the second inning and two more in the third to grab an 8-5 advantage.
Tupelo compiled 13 hits in the game, with Kayle Watson leading the way with a 3-for-3 outing that included a run scored and an RBI. Maci Gaylor finished 2-for-4 with a home run and two runs scored, while Kylee Watson and Carli Cox each 2-for-4 and scored once.
Maggie Hopper led a 10-hit Caney offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs. Kenna Barnes went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and a run scored, while Mac Wheeler also had two hits and scored once for the visitors.
Caney was hurt by six errors in the contest.
