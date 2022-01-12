Byng knocks off Pauls Valley in semifinals

LINDSAY — The Byng Pirates blew open a tight game in the semifinals of the Charles K. Heatly Classic with a 17-6 run and then held on for a 54-48 win over the Pauls Valley Panthers Friday night.
Pauls Valley led 3-0 and 6-5 but it was all Byng after that opening up a 14-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. The game-changing run started late in the first quarter and rolled through most of the second quarter. Carter Colombe had nine points in the run that gave the Pirates a 27-15 lead.
PV hit four straight points in the final 90 seconds cutting the lead to 10 at the break.
Jack Hamilton had four points in a mini spurt to start the second half as PV cut the lead to five. Caden Alzin hit a 3-pointer for Byng to start a 9-2 jaunt at the end of the third that ended with Keith Cook hitting a layup at the buzzer for a 38-26 lead.
Pauls Valley clawed their way back cutting the lead to seven after back-to-back baskets by Johnny Grimmett.
The Pirates lone senior, Kade Streater, came up big for Byng in the fourth quarter with all eight of his points. Streater gave Byng a 51-39 lead with under two minutes to go with a layup.
Pauls Valley made one last push finishing on a 9-3 run. Humphrey had three points in the run and Mason Prince and Jacob Medina both hit 3-pointers cutting the final margin to 54-48.
Humphrey led all scorers with 17 points. Medina added nine and Prince and Hamilton added eight points each.
Columbe led the Pirates with 13. Cooper McCage also hit double figures with 12. Streater followed with eight points and Azlin chipped in seven.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.