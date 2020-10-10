TUTTLE — Harrah scored six runs in the top of the sixth inning to break open a tight game and surge past Byng 12-5 in a Class 4A Regional fastpitch tournament Thursday evening at Tuttle High School.
Earlier in the day, host Tuttle sent Byng to the loser's bracket with a 10-2 win over The Lady Pirates.
Coach Markus Carr saw his team's season come to an end at 15-20. Byng had won six of its past seven games entering regional play.
Game 2
Harrah 12, Byng 5
Kennedy Large finished 2-for-3 with a two-run homer, three RBIs and a run scored but the rest of the Byng team had just two hits — a single by McKinley Feazle and a base hit by Trenity Miller.
Feazle went 1-for-4 with two runs scored. Joelee Williams walked once and scored a run, while Alona Cooper also scored or the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Panthers (18-8) finished with eight hits, including a pair of home runs and three doubles.
Tuttle 10, Byng 2
The first-round contest was tied at 2-2 after four innings before Tuttle scored eight unanswered runs over the final three innings to pull away.
Joelee Williams led a nine-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Kennedy Large went 2-for-4 and was the only other BHS player with more than one hit. McKinley Feazle doubled and scored a run, while Trenity Miller, Alexa Thompson and Karissa Shico also had hits for the Lady Pirates.
Tuttle (27-9) got home runs from Hannah Morales and Kya Watson.
Morales led a 17-hit THS attack, going 4-for-4 with three RBIs, a walk, and three runs scored. Shelby McAfee went 2-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and a run scored, while Madi Surber finished 2-for-6 with two RBIs from the top of the Lady Tigers batting order.
Zoey Plott and Kinlee Riley hit doubles for the winners.
Oakley Vickers earned the pitching win for the home team. She struck out four, walked none and allowed just one earned run.
