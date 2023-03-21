Two Byng players received top honors when the 2023 Lake Country Conference released its postseason basketball awards earlier this month.
Byng junior Alona Cooper was named the Girls MVP and Byng junior, Malachi Schilreff, was named the Boys Offensive Player of the Year.
Cooper was a force for the Lady Pirates throughout the 2022-23 season despite battling a nagging shoulder injury for much of her junior campaign. She averaged 20 points per game, shot 36-percent from 3-point range and 86-percent from the free-throw line and also averaged 2.5 steals, four rebounds and a pair of assists per outing.
“Alona impacts the game even when the opposing team’s goal is to take her out of the game. Some of her best games were some of her lower scoring total games because of how she can impact the game on the defensive end by getting her hands on the ball,” Byng girls coach Luke Clark said. “Her offensive skill set grew so much this year and she is becoming one of the more well-rounded scorers you’re going to find.”
Much of the time Schilreff was a one-man wrecking crew for the Byng boys’ squad. He averaged 27 points per game and six rebounds per outing.
“Malachi carried us offensively this year. He was at the top of opponents scouting reports and he still managed to score nearly 30 points a game in Class 4A and did so efficiently,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “Malachi did an excellent job of handling this responsibility the entire season.”
GIRLS
The Byng duo of Cadence Carlos and Laney Waters earned all-conference honors.
Carlos did a little bit of everything for the Lady Pirates. She averaged 11 points per game and also averaged three steals, three assists and four rebounds per outing.
“Cadence is our engine. We’ve told her that, our team knows that, and everyone who watches her knows that,” Clark said. “She gets us where we need to go and is growing so much as a basketball player. She’s a competitor and does a really good job of encouraging others on and off of the floor.”
Waters collected seven points and five rebounds per outing for the Lady Pirates.
Adyson Caton was on the Lake Country Conference Honorable Mention list.
“Laney and Addy both are the unsung heroes of our team. Laney served many roles for us, but post-offense and defense was a major one. Laney was versatile because she has the capability to shoot outside and be physical inside. She really had a good season,” Clark said.
“As time went on this year, we started to realize that Addy was our shutdown defender,” he continued. “She would guard the opposing team’s best players if they were above 5’8. She is a really underrated athlete and is strong as an ox. If you ever get into a back alley brawl, you want to make sure she’s on your side. Addy was a huge asset for her team.”
Gracee Miller of Camanche was named the LCC Offensive Player of the Year and Kamry Bohannon of Kingston was named the Defensive Player of the Year. The Newcomer of the Year was Rayahna White of Lone Grove.
Chad Rumer of Kingston was named the LCC Girls Coach of the Year.
BOYS
Bo Boatwright and Camby Poorbuffalo were all-conference selections for Byng.
Boatwright, the team’s 6-7 center, was a force on both ends of the floor.
“Bo made such an improvement from his sophomore to his junior season. He was our defensive anchor and was great on the boards all year. His presence gave us an opportunity to win each game he played in,” Samaha said.
Samaha said Poorbuffalo took on a bigger role this season for the Pirates.
“Camby is our glue guy and helps us in so many ways, namely with his defense, mindset and effort,” he said. “Camby has led the team in charges taken the past two seasons. He was asked to do more offensively this season due to injuries on our team and he handled the responsibility very well. I am very proud of these three players and thank them for their hard work all season.”
Ethan Wilkerson of Madill was named the Lake Country Conference Boys MVP and Reid Cason of Kingston was chosen as the Defensive Player of the Year. Brett Weiberg of Madill was the LCC Boys Coach of the Year.
