PAULS VALLEY — The Byng boys junior high tennis team won the championship and the girls were runners-up at the Pauls Valley Junior High Doubles Tournament.
he Byng tennis junior high teams competed in the Pauls Valley doubles tournament today. The boys brought home the championship and the girls finished in a 3 way tie for first, but just missed the championship in the determining tie break to finish in 2nd place.
BOYS
Byng Individual Results
DOUBLES
1. Jacob Jolley-Haden Ware (4th Place)
2. Logan Bratton-Dalton Lacey (1st Place)
2. Abi Canada-Izzie Schrader (5th Place)
3. Jerod Anderson-Jacoby Kallberg (1st Place)
3. Trendon Andersen-Nash Lee (5th Place)
GIRLS
Byng Individual Results
1. Kendal McCarty-Brighton Zigelmeier (3rd Place)
2. Kylee Hood-Lilli Saunkeah (2nd place)
3. Haven Leslie -Blakely Miller (1st Place)
