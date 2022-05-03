BYNG — The Byng Pirates breezed to a pair of Class 4A Bi-District shutout wins over Harding Charter Prep last Thursday at Stokes field.
Byng blitzed the Eagles 17-0 in the opener before wrapping up the 4A Bi-District crown with a 12-0 victory in Game 2.
Byng improved to 20-6 on the year, while Harding Prep ended its season at 7-13. The Pirates will travel to Elk City on Thursday for a Class 4A Regional tournament involving the host Elks (24-8), Mt. Saint Mary (15-13) and Lone Grove (25-9).
Game 1
Byng 17, Harding Prep 0
The Pirates erupted for 10 runs in the bottom of the first and tacked on seven more in the second in the three-inning contest.
Keith Cook hit a grand slam and finished 2-for-2 with five RBIs and three runs scored to pace a 12-hit Byng offense.
Dylen Cotton and Cole Tracy also ripped home runs for the Pirates.
Tracy finished a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Cotten went 1-for-2 with a walk, four RBIs and a run scored.
Bo Boatwright finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Shelton went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored, while Mason Carter ended up 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Cade Azlin had the other Byng hit.
Byng ace Dillon Palmer tossed three dominant innings. He struck out nine of the 10 batters he face. A perfect three innings were spoiled when he hit Holdan Redwine with a pitch with one out in the top of the third frame.
Game 2
Byng 12, Harding Prep 0
Byng put the game out of reach with six runs in the top of the second inning and five more in the third in another game that lasted just three frames.
Cooper McCage led Byng at the plate, going 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Azlin finished 1-for-1 with a home run, five RBIs and a run scored, while Keith Cook finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
Freshman Callen Leslie went 1-for-1 with a double, a walk, an RBI and two runs scored, while Bo Boatwright cracked a triple for the home team.
Cole Tracy ended up 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Keith Cook finished 1-for-1 with two runs scored.
Brennon Riddle and Garrett Anderson scored two runs apiece for Byng.
The Eagles got base hits from Tillman Redwine, Sean Carr and Brysan Redwine.
Cooper McCage grabbed the mound victory. He tossed two scoreless innings and struck out three and allowed two hits. Cotton tossed the final frame and allowed one hit with one K.
