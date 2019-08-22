LATTA — There were times early in the game that it didn’t look like Byng pitcher Carson Capps was going to make it much longer.
It was super hot. Capps was throwing against local rival Latta on the big stage of Panther Park.
Then, the Byng junior got locked in.
Capps didn’t allow a hit over the final four dominant innings to help the Pirates push past Latta 1-0 Tuesday night.
Capps struck out nine — eight in the four frames — and allowed just three total Latta hits. Only one of the final 14 Latta batters he faced reached base — DJ Van Atten led off the top of the sixth and was safe on a two-base error.
Despite all the conditions, Capps got stronger as the game went on. He struck out five in a row to end the game.
“He came to play today. He put the team on his back and took us all the way,” Byng head coach Chad Colbert said of Capps’ excellent outing.
The Pirates improved to 4-1 on the young season, while Latta slipped to 3-2.
Latta tried to get to Capps in the bottom of the first inning, when Van Atten walked and Cooper Hamilton followed with a two-out base hit. But Capps got Jeron Johnston to fly out to center field to end that LHS scoring threat.
Then, in the bottom of the second, a walk and a ground rule double by Justin Kiker had runners at second and third with two outs before Capps worked his way out of that jam.
Hamilton singled with two outs in the bottom of the third and that was all she wrote for the LHS offense. Hamilton had two of Latta’s three hits in the game.
“He struggled early in the game — I don’t know if he got ahead of one batter during the first three innings — but after that, he got dialed in. It was awesome to watch,” Colbert said. “Any time a kid can show up and play like that against Latta, I’ll take that any day.”
Latta ace Rylan Reed was certainly no slouch. He absorbed the hard-luck pitching loss after striking out six with just one walk and one earned run in seven innings of work.
“I tell our guys, just because of the name on our chest we’re going to see everybody’s best. They’re going to come try to beat us,” Colbert said.
Capps was also involved in the only run of the game. He led off with a smash to left field that turned into a triple after Kiker — Latta’s defender — tried to make the catch and ended up colliding with the wall. He left the game and did not return.
Byng courtesy runner Rylan Johnson later scored on a bunt single by Riley McCage to put the visitors on top 1-0. The Pirates still had runners at second and third with one out, but Reed used back-to-back strikeouts to prevent further BHS damage.
Like Capps, Reed didn’t allow another Byng hit the rest of the way.
Byng now heads to the 2019 Tupelo Baseball Tournament. The Pirates will meet Moss at 2:15 p.m. today in a first-round matchup.
Latta is at Stuart at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
