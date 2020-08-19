Byng holds off late Stonewall surge

BYNG — The Byng Pirates held off a late Stonewall rally and clipped the Longhorns 10-7 Monday evening at Stokes Field.
Byng raced to a 10-3 lead after five innings before Chuck Barton’s team scored three runs in the top of the sixth and another run in the seventh before the Pirates halted the comeback bid.
Ty Wilson delivered a two-run single and Rylan Johnson added a run-scoring hit in a three-run fifth inning that put the Pirates ahead by seven.
After Stonewall scored three times in the sixth, the Longhorns threatened to catch Byng in the seventh.
Two walks, an RBI groundout and a hit batter left the Longhorns with runners at first and third with the tying run coming to the plate with just one out. But BHS relief pitcher Parker Presley recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the game and earn the save.
Seth Brecheen led a 13-hit Byng attack, finishing 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three RBIs. Carson Capps went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored from the top of the Byng lineup and Trae Lowe also had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI. Rylan Johnson finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored for the hosts.
Stonewall collected six hits and was led by leadoff man Spencer Gatewood, who went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Presley was the fifth pitcher Byng used in the game. The other four combined for five strikeouts, nine walks and two hits batters and gave up three earned runs.
Byng was at Latta Tuesday and will compete in the Eastern Oklahoma State College Tournament in Wilburton beginning Thursday.
Stonewall travels to the Fletcher Tournament, which starts Thursday.
