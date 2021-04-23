Byng holds off Blanchard in 4A-3 contest

BLANCHARD — The Byng Pirates strung together eight runs in the top of the sixth inning and held off a Blanchard rally in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the host Lions 11-10 in a huge District 4A-3 matchup Wednesday evening.
Coach Shawn Streater’s club improved to 20-3 overall and are 11-1 in District 4A-3 play. Blanchard is 20-4 and has an identical 11-1 mark in the district.
The Pirates led 11-8 heading into the bottom of the seventh before Blanchard made a late charge.
Jaxon Gless drew a one-out walk and Colyn McNair reached on an error. Caleb Reed was then hit by a pitch that loaded the bases.
Cody Lemons then delivered a two-RBI double that got the Lions within a single run with runners still at second and third. Colby Langford walked to again load the bases, but Byng relief pitcher Cole Tracy struck out Colten Britton and got Aiden Kilgore to ground out to preserve the Byng victory.
Byng managed eight hits in the contest including two by Tracy and Carson Capps. Tracy finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Capps went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored.
Parker Presley walked once, had one hit and drove in three runs, while Reid Johnson finished 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and two runs scored from the top of the Byng lineup.
Caden Azlin went 1-for-2 with a double for the winners.
Langford hit a grand slam in a five-run Blanchard volley in the bottom of the fourth that put the hosts on top at that point 7-2. He finished with five RBIs and two walks.
Brennan Milligan went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in Blanchard’s seven-hit outing.
Byng used four pitchers in the contest who combined for 14 walks, two hit batters and four strikeouts. However, the Pirates stranded a whopping 14 Blanchard base runners.
Three Lion hurlers combined for five walks, four hit batters and five strikeouts.
