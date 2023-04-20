For the second straight day, the Ada High baseball team struggled to put runs on the board against their rivals from the north.
Three Byng pitchers combined to keep Ada’s offense in check in a 5-3 win over the Cougars Tuesday at Cougar Field. The Pirates had defeated Ada 6-2 on Monday at Stokes Field.
Coach Shawn Streater’s bunch improved to 12-8 overall but more importantly, moved into third place in the District 4A-2 standings at 8-5. McLoud is fourth at 7-5 and Ada fell all the way to fifth at 7-6. The Cougars host McLoud tonight and Byng hosts McLoud on Friday.
Byng scratched for a run in the top of the second when Zeke Griffin singled and his courtesy runner, Collin Christian, went to second on a groundout by Callen Leslie. Christian scored when Cooper McCage reached base on an Ada error to put the Pirates on top 1-0.
Byng went on to load the bases before the Cougars got out of that jam with no further damage.
Two more AHS errors — the hosts committed four in the game — lead to three Byng runs in the top of the third inning that made it 4-0. McCage walked with the bases loaded to force in a run in the inning and Mason Carter’s bunt allowed Christian to score from third base.
Ada got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Jack Morris got the Cougars started with a base knock, Elvis Edwards was hit by a pitch and JD Dugan singled to load the bases with one out.
Byng hurler Preston Welch then had trouble finding the zone and walked three consecutive Ada batters — Huner McDonald, Carter Freeland and Reid Samson to force in three runs. Welch used a strikeout and a fly out to get out of that sticky situation, but Ada had trimmed the Byng advantage to 4-3.
McCage walked with the bases loaded with two outs in the top of the sixth inning to force in the final run of the game.
McDonald had the only other Ada hit, a first-inning double. The Cougars went on to load the bases but failed to get a run home.
Byng finished with nine total hits and got two from Kendon Wood and Ryan Shelton.
The two squads left a combined 22 runners on base — 14 by Byng and eight by Ada.
Naaman Lee got the pitching start for Byng. He struck out three, walked two and allowed just one hit in 2.2 innings. Jagger Caldwell absorbed the loss for the Cougars. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one earned run in two innings.
