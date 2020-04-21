BYNG — Noble assistant Zack Samaha has been named the new head coach for the Byng High School boys basketball team, school officials announced Friday.
Samaha started his varsity coaching career by spending two years as the head boys coach at Fort Towson High School for the 2016 and 2017 seasons. He then joined Noble, where he was the lead assistant high school boys coach and the head coach of the school’s junior varsity team.
“We are extremely excited for Zack to lead our high school boys basketball program,” said Byng athletic director Brian Capps. “Zach has great energy. He will be a positive influence on his players and an outstanding addition to our school.”
Samaha said he jumped at the opportunity to join the Byng school system.
“I saw the opening, and I thought it was a chance to expand and grow as a mentor and a coach,” Samaha told The Ada News. “Byng has a great program and a great history. It’s an awesome opportunity.”
The Pirates have won 48 games over the past three seasons, including finishing 16-10 last year.
“They’ve been solid the last three years. You can tell the program was being established there,” he said.
Samaha has had the opportunity to visit the campus, but since schools are shuttered for the remainder of the year due to the COVID-19 crisis, he has yet to meet any of his future Pirate players. He said a meeting via the Zoom app is in the works.
“Unfortunately with this quarantine, it’s kind of thrown everything for a loop. I haven’t got to see any of the kids yet. Once this meeting is set up, they can see my face and I can see them — just to get that camaraderie started,” he said. “I know this is a tough time, but we can use it as an excuse or an opportunity. I’m excited to get started.”
Samaha said there are plenty of workouts and drills his players can do at home, even without a basketball goal.
“Some kids might not have access to a goal, but if you have a basketball, we can find out workouts to do,” he explained. “As a basketball player, you don’t stay the same. You either get worse or you improve. So it’s important to keep those skills tight, even though we’re going through a pandemic.”
Basketball is in Samaha’s blood. His grandfather, Lonnie Smith, coached basketball for over three decades, mostly at Fort Towson. Samaha was an All-State basketball player there and later followed in Smith’s footsteps during his two years as a head coach of the Tigers.
Smith was the assistant coach when Fort Towson won state titles in boys and girls basketball in 1972.
“Every time I visit my grandparents, it’s basketball, basketball. It’s a basketball household. That really established my love for the game, and coaching is kind of second nature,” Samaha said.
Samaha said he loved his time when he returned to Fort Towson to coach.
“It was a great deal. One of the best times of my life. Going back there to coach was a great experience. Fort Towson will always be home,” he said.
Samaha said his grandfather had told him tidbits of how talented teams were at Byng back in the day.
“He coached in Oklahoma for over 30 years and all through the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s, Byng was a powerhouse. They have a great program with great prestige,” Samaha said. “It was a great job to take. Hopefully, we can make that program great again.”
Samaha’s family includes wife Asheton and an eight-month-old son, Malcolm.
