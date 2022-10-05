Byng headed to Class 4A Regional in Blanchard

BYNG — The Byng High School softball team is headed to a Class 4A Regional Tournament at Blanchard High School this week and if its last outing was any indication, coach Markus Carr and company look ready.
The Lady Pirates (13-21) pushed past Madill 15-4 last week in a five-inning, road run-rule.
Byng is scheduled to meet Dickson at 2 p.m. Thursday in a first-round matchup. Host Blanchard will face Cache at noon in the other first-round contest. The first-round losers will meet in a 4 p.m. elimination game with a winner’s bracket contest set for 6 p.m.
Game times for Friday are scheduled for 11 a.m and 1 p.m.
The Lady Lions enter the regional at 23-9, Cache stands at 23-13 and Dickson is currently 27-8.
Against Madill, Byng raced out to a 9-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third inning and cruised from there.
Byng pounded 15 hits in the contest with Torri Gustin and Alona Cooper-Rochovitz leading the way with three hits each. Gustin finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored, while Cooper-Rochovitz went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored from her leadoff spot.
McKenzie Alford finished 2-for-3 with five RBIs and three runs scored for the visitors, while Hailey Alexander ended up 2-for-3 with two runs scored. Brayleigh Stephens finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored for Byng, while Lily Reynolds went 1-for-1 and scored once in a pinch-hit appearance.
Hannah Wort was the winning hurler for the Lady Pirates. She struck out four, walked two and allowed just one earned run in four innings of work.
Dahlia Marris and Ireland Groeber both went 1-for-2 and scored a run for the Lady Wildcats.
