SEMINOLE — The Byng Pirates bounced back from a tough 5-4 loss to Harrah in the opener and blew past the Panthers 16-6 in Game 2 in a Class 4A Bi-District doubleheader played at Seminole High School due to the rain-soaked Stokes Field.
The two teams played the if-necessary contest Friday night back in Seminole to decide the bi-district championship.
Game 1
Harrah 5, Byng 4
The Pirates (13-9) trailed 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning before a rally was cut short.
Mason Carter started Byng’s comeback effort with a two-out single. He raced home on a run-scoring triple to right field by Kendon Wood that trimmed the Harrah advantage to 5-3.
Preston Welch then reached safely on an infield single and Wood sped home to get the Pirates within a single run at 5-4 before the Panthers ended the game on a groundout.
Welch, a Byng freshman, led an eight-hit Byng offense, going 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. He led off the bottom of the second inning with a solo home run to get Byng within 2-1. He also overpowered Harrah in two innings of relief. Welch struck out all seven batters he faced with one reaching on a dropped third strike.
No other Pirate player had more than one hit. Cooper McCage, Ryan Shelton and Callen Leslie all had singles for the locals. Leslie knocked in a run.
McCage started the game on the bump for Byng. He struck out five, walked three and allowed three earned runs in five innings.
The Panthers (10-17) ended up with just four total hits, including a triple by Cash Flint.
Joey McLaughlin was the winning hurler for Harrah. He struck out four, walked one and allowed just two earned runs in five innings. Byng nearly made its comeback against HHS reliever Keagan Baker.
Game 2
Byng 16, Harrah 6
Byng trailed 3-0 early before scoring six runs in the top of the third inning and five more in the fourth to take control.
Preston Welch again had a hot bat for Byng, finishing 3-for-5 with three runs scored to lead a 15-hit Pirate attack.
Cooper McCage went 2-for-3 and also scored three times for the Pirates from his leadoff spot in the lineup. Bo Boatright finished 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and scored three runs and Mason Carter turned in a 2-for-3 effort that included three RBIs and two runs scored.
Sophomore Ryan Shelton finished 2-for-4 with four RBIs and Callen Leslie also had two hits and drove in a run. Kendon Wood cracked a double, walked once, drove in a run and scored a run for the locals.
Naaman Lee was the winning pitcher for the Pirates. He struck out one, walked one and allowed just one earned run in four innings of work. Welch struck out three and walked three in two innings of relief.
Zach Thompson paced Harrah at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Joey McLaughlin and Keagan Baker also went 2-for-3 and both players knocked in a run. Brayden Costilla finished 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBIs and a run scored for the Panthers.
Hank Brown absorbed the mound loss for Harrah. He struck out two, walked three and allowed four earned runs in 2.2 innings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.