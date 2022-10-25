ENID — The Byng High School girls cross country team won a Class 4A Regional championship at the regional meet hosted by Oklahoma Bible Academy on Saturday.
The Lady Pirates have now won back-to-back regional crowns.
The Byng boys settled for a runner-up finish at the 4A Regional meet.
GIRLS
Participants in the 3200-Meter race had to fight tough, strong winds throughout the race Saturday morning.
“They defended their regional title,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer. “The girls ran a really good race yesterday despite the mini dust bowl conditions.”
Byng finished with four runners in the Top 15.
Freshman Ava Thompson again led the way for the Lady Pirates. She finished third with a time of 12:59.62. Mazee Southward of Cleveland won the race in 12:33.38. Peyton Carson of Mannford was second at 12:50.47.
Junior Cadence Carlos finished sixth with a time of 13:11.75. Brylee Baird, another junior, was ninth in 13:15.03.
Freshman Lani Meyers was 14th in 13:41.41 and fellow ninth-grader Chloe Gaines just missed a Top 15 finish, settling in at 17th in 14:03.22.
Junior Alona Cooper-Rochovitz was 32nd in the field of 93 runners with a time of 14:39.56.
Byng won the race with 44 points and Kingfisher was runner-up with 68. Anadarko finished third with 74 points.
BOYS
Incredibly, Byng’s top five runners finished in a pack together with only nine seconds separating the Pirates’ No. 1 runner from their No. 5 runner.
“The boys ran a decent race considering the conditions,” Sawyer said.
Freshman Dallas Abbott led the Byng runners, finishing 16th in 18:51.00 in the 5K run. Senior Lawrence Coleman was 17th in 18:53.69 and was followed by freshman Ezekiel Griffin in 18th at 18:55.22. Freshman Aden Evans was 19th in 18:57.03 and sophomore Sam Holcomb was 20th with a time of 19:00.94.
Freshman Christian Nugent landed in the No. 27 spot in 19:27.25.
Bethany won the meet with 48 points, followed by the Pirates with 85 and Elk City with 110.
Both Byng squads will compete in the Class 4A State Tournament scheduled for Saturday (Oct. 29) at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The Class 4A girls race is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. with the boys to follow at 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.