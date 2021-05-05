Byng girls win 4A Regional crown

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Byng High School girls tennis team captured a Class 4A Regional championship Monday at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center and hosted by Pauls Valley.
The Lady Pirates finished with 41 total points. The rest of the team standings were not available at press time.
In No. 1 Singles, Hope Rice dropped a 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 decision to Taelyn Crowder of Christian Heritage in the championship match.
Harding Prep’s My Vu knocked off Byng’s Emma Underwood 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 2 Singles title match.
Livi Colombe and Trenity Miller won the title in No. 1 Doubles, defeating Christian Heritage’s Draper and Pruitt 6-1, 6-4 in the championship battle.
In the No. 2 Doubles third-place game, Byng’s CJ Lee and Caylee Perry outlasted the Christian Heritage duo of Carpenter and Gramling 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.
The Lady Pirates now travel to the Class 4A State Tournament scheduled for Friday and Saturday back at the OKC Tennis Center.
