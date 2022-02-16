Byng girls upset 3A No. 8 Comanche

COMANCHE — The Byng Lady Pirates took control in the third quarter on the way to a 46-35 upset win over Comanche on the road Saturday afternoon.
Coach Luke Clarke’s bunch improved to 13-7 on the year, while the host Lady Indians — ranked No. 8 in Class 3A — fell to 10-8.
The Byng girls had dropped a 53-49 decision at Sulphur Friday night.
“I think that this game could have been the most complimentary basketball game we have played to this point,” Clark said.
“We have been struggling of late to play a complete game. I think we did that this game,” he continued. “I am really proud of our group. Any time you go on the road and drive two hours on a Saturday afternoon to play a Top 8 team in their class and win that’s a heck of an accomplishment. I’m hoping this game is the momentum we need going forward.”
Byng hosted Class 5A No. 15 Durant Tuesday on Senior Night. The Lady Pirates then travel to Broken Bow to compete for a Class 4A District title at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Byng 46, Comanche 35
The Lady Pirates grabbed a 10-5 lead in the first quarter and were on top 26-21 at halftime.
Byng then launched a 14-5 surge in the third period to build a 40-26 advantage before easing to the victory.
Alona Cooper led the BHS offense with 16 points, including four 3-point baskets. Cadence Carlos also hit double figures with 14 points.
Mackenzie Kent was next with six points.
Comanche was led by Gracee Miller, who poured in a game-best 20 points. Kenley Lemons was next with six.
Friday, Feb. 11
Sulphur 53, Byng 49
Byng looked like it was in command of the game after racing out to an 18-5 lead. But Sulphur roared back.
The Lady Bulldogs outscored Byng 30-16 over the middle two quarters and led 35-34 heading into the final period before finishing the game on an 18-15 run.
“I thought we came out and took the momentum from the tip. We were up 18-5 after one, but from then on out we got outscored by 17 the rest of the game,” Clark pointed out. “We do a really good job of initially getting things going in the right direction, but I think we have too many times where we forget what got us in those positive moments.”
Alona Cooper paced the BHS offense with 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Deesa Neely was close behind with 15 points and Mackenzie Kent just missed double figures with nine.
Cadence Carlos was next with seven points.
Kinley Gentry and Ally Dixon both scored a team-high 14 points for Sulphur. Brinn Flood also hid double digits with 12 points.
Halley McMillen followed with nine points, including a pair of 3-pointers for the Lady Bulldogs (16-6).
