PURCELL — The Byng Lady Pirates got off to a strong defensive start and pushed past Elgin 48-39 Saturday to capture third place at the 2023 Heart of Oklahoma Tournament in Purcell.
Byng had dropped a 54-42 decision to Anadarko in a Friday semifinal contest.
After going 2-1 at the tournament, coach Luke Clark’s squad improved to 12-6 on the year. Elgin, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, left town at 11-5. Anadarko — No. 7 in Class 4A — went on to claim the tournament title to improve to 14-2. The Lady Warriors clubbed host Purcell — ranked No. 10 in Class 3A — 63-38 in Saturday’s championship contest.
The Lady Pirates return to action tonight, at Dickson.
“I was so proud of our kids after playing a really physical Anadarko team the day prior. They came back the next day and you couldn’t tell that they were playing their third game in as many days,” Clark said. “They gave everything they had out there and I was just so proud of the way they continued to fight.”
Saturday, Jan. 21
Byng 48, Elgin 39
Byng led just 12-8 after the first quarter but limited Elgin to just five points in the second period to build a 22-13 halftime lead. After both teams scored nine points in the third quarter, Elgin edged Byng 17-16 in the fourth but couldn’t rally.
“Our defense was really good and we were able to take Elgin out of their rhythm by making it hard to run any kind of offense,” Clark said. “We had a lot of help on things in this game that don’t make the stats in the paper, but they are things that will win you ballgames.”
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led the Byng offense with 21 points, including a 3-pointer. Cadens Carlos sank a pair of 3s and finished with 20 points.
Elgin was led by Paige Pendley with 14 points. Lexi Carter followed closely with 13. Maddy Nez sank a 3-pointer for the Lady Owls.
Friday, Jan. 20
Anadarko 54, Byng 42
The high-powered Lady Warriors shut down Byng in the first half. Anadarko raced out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter and extended its advantage to 29-18 at halftime.
Byng managed just five points in the third period and the Lady Pirates trailed 40-23 heading into the final frame.
Byng finished strong with a 19-13 run.
“We did a lot of really good things against Anadarko,” Clark said. “They’re an amazing offensive rebounding team and we limited that big-time. Also, we took away one of their best players on the offensive end. They just are so big and long that it made it extremely difficult to do ordinary things. We battled the entire game and gave ourselves multiple chances to hang around.”
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led the BHS charge with a game-high 22 points. She sank 4-of-6 3-point attempts.
No other Byng player reached double figures. Laney Waters finished with nine points and seven rebounds for the Byng crew. Waters hit a pair of 3-pointers, while Byrlee Baird also connected on one long-distance shot.
Chloe Cantrell paced the Anadarko offense with 20 points, including four 3-pointers of her own. Leyla Saldaña also reached double figures for her squad with 10 points, including a pair of triples. Heaven Haywood scored six points and hit one 3-pointer for Anadarko.
