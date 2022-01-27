Byng girls streak past Lady Comets

Byng junior Laney Waters (32) puts up a shot in the paint against Dickson Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse. The Lady Pirates scored the final five points of the game to rally past the Lady Comets 48-43. Byng is at Kingston on Friday.

BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates turned up the heat in the fourth quarter and turned back Dickson 48-43 Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.

The Lady Pirates improved to 10-5 on the year, while Dickson left town at 6-8.

“There are a lot of things that we can do better and they’ll get worked out. We just didn’t play very well and shots weren’t falling, but credit to our kids. They competed their tails off,” said Byng head coach Luke Clark. “With the way that we played, this is the kind of game that teams without a winning culture lose.”

In the boys contest, Byng drubbed Dickson 76-34. No other information was available on that contest.

GIRLS

Byng 48, Dickson 43

Dickson led 10-9 after the first quarter and 19-18 at halftime. The Lady Pirates still trailed 31-29 after three quarters but rallied with a 19-12 spurt to end the game.

The game was knotted at 43-43 with less than a minute left before Byng scored the final five points of the contest.

Alona Cooper paced Byng with 21 points, including four 3-pointers. Cadence Carlos followed with 16 points. No other BHS player scored more than four.

Audrey Young paced the Lady Comets with 13 points, while Chesleigh Apala followed with 11. Marya Southerland was next with seven points for the visitors.

Byng travels to Kingston on Friday.

