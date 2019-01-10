BYNG — Britney Brooks-Teel was a warrior for the Byng Lady Pirates Tuesday night against Kingston.
The BHS sophomore scored 16 points, had 15 rebounds and was a force in the paint on defense to help the Lady Pirates stun high-powered Kingston 56-52 inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng snapped a six-game losing streak to improve to 7-8 on the year, while Kingston — ranked No. 2 in Class 3A — fell to 10-3. The Lady Pirates have now faced six consecutive teams ranked in the top eight of their respective classes.
“It was a great win against a quality opponent,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller. “It been a tough stretch, but it’s character-building. Our girls have been really practicing hard and they weren’t quite seeing the fruits of that labor, and they got to see that tonight. I was extremely proud of them.”
In the boys contest, No. 1 Kingston led from start to finish in a convincing 74-59 win over the host Pirates.
Byng, ranked No. 10 in Class 4A, fell to 10-2 on the year, while Kingston left town at 11-1.
GIRLS
Byng 56, Kingston 52
As impressive as her double-double was, Brooks-Teel’s defense on Kingston star sophomore post player Avri Weeks was equally important to the Lady Pirates’ success.
“Britney answered the bell. She was just tough. She ran the floor hard. She rebounded hard,” Miller said.
“As good as their tempo and the things Kingston does to you, I think their X-factor is the Weeks girl,” Miller continued. “I thought Britney’s willingness and ability to answer what she did physically was the difference for us.”
Brooks-Teel could have had an even bigger night, but she got into foul trouble (she picked up her fourth foul in the third period).
Weeks certainly wasn’t bad for Kingston but had to work hard for everything she got. She finished with 22 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Weeks did struggle from the free-throw line, making just 6-of-16 attempts while missing her last seven in a row.
Kingston led 52-51 after a bucket by Dana Wagnon off an assist by Alyssa Henry with just under a minute left in the game.
Byng’s Emily Wilson hit four straight pressure-packed free throws — the last two following a steal by McKinley Feazle — to put the Pirates ahead 55-52 with 28.2 ticks left.
“She is pretty clutch there. If you’ve watched us play, she’s proven she can do that,” Miller said.
After two free-throw misses by Weeks with 13.8 left, Trenity Miller made a final free shot for Byng with 4.2 seconds remaining to ice the game.
The game was nip-and-tuck throughout. Byng led 18-17 at the end of the first quarter after a buzzer-beating putback by Feazle.
Wilson drained a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to tie the game at 31-31 at halftime.
Kingston scored the final three points of the third quarter from the free-throw line to give the Lady Redskins the lead heading into the exciting fourth period.
Byng scored the first eight points of the final frame — capped buy a stop-and-pop basket by Krosby Clinton — that put the hosts ahead 59-44 with 3:34 left in the game.
Wilson finished with 15 points and seven rebounds and sank 6-of-7 free throws for the Lady Pirates. Clinton sank a pair of 3-pointers and added eight points.
Wagon struggled from the field but still managed nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for Kingston.
Byng committed 23 turnovers but won the battle of the boards 48-33.
The Byng girls meet Purcell at 7 p.m. tonight in the first round of the 2019 Byng Winter Classic.
BOYS
Kingston 74, Byng 59
The Redskins had too much firepower for Byng, as four different players hit double figures for Kingston.
Jacob Germany, a 6-11 senior, dominated the paint for Kingston. He finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.
The Redskins took control early, racing to a 23-11 lead to start the game. Byng got no closer than nine in the second quarter, and the visitors led 37-25 at halftime.
A Germany basket put Kingston on top 48-31 midway through the third quarter before the Redskins carried a 58-41 advantage heading into the final eight minutes.
The KHS lead grew to as many as 20 (65-45) in the fourth period.
RJ Weeks scored 17 points and was 8-of-10 from the free-throw line for Kingston, while Conner Brister followed with 15, including a pair of 3-pointers.
Jacob Whipkey, the son of former Latta boys coach Ron Whipkey, chipped in 10 points for Kingston.
Byng got 16 points apiece from Cale Eaton and Nolan Feazle. Eaton also had four rebounds and three steals.
Byng 6-7 post player Theran Smith added 15 points and eight boards before fouling out late.
The Pirates finished 7-of-10 from the free-throw line, compared to a 13-of-20 showing from the Redskins. Kingston finished with a dominant 40-19 rebounding advantage.
The Byng boys play Duncan at 8:30 p.m. tonight in the first round of the 2019 Byng Winter Classic.
