LINDSAY — After back-to-back nail-biters during the first two rounds of the 2022 Charles K. Heatly Classic in Lindsay, the new Byng girls coach Luke Clark figures his team simply ran out of gas in the second half of a 53-31 loss to Comanche in Saturday night’s championship game.
Byng sank Sulphur 39-38 in overtime in a wild first-round game and held on for a 46-45 win over Plainview in a Friday semifinal contest.
The Lady Pirates are now 6-4 on the year. Comanche, ranked No. 9 in Class 3A, improved to 9-1 after winning the tournament.
Byng was scheduled to turn right around Tuesday and play at Comanche but that contest was canceled due to COVID-19.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Championship
Comanche 53
Byng 31
Byng led 16-13 after one quarter but Comanche used a 15-8 surge in the second period to take a 28-24 lead at halftime.
The Lady Indians dominated the second half, outscoring Byng 15-5 in the third quarter and 10-2 in the fourth frame to win going away.
“We came out and played extremely hard and competitive in the first half. I think in the second half we didn’t have enough gas left in the tank,” Clark told The Ada News. “We played two really physical games the previous days in this tournament and we just didn’t have enough left in us to finish the job and that’s on me.”
Alona Cooper led the Byng offense with 13 points. Mackenzie Kent and Cadence Carlos followed with six points apiece.
Cooper and Kent were named to the Charles K. Heatly Classic all-tournament team.
“I’m really proud of our group for how hard they played all weekend,” Clark said.
Gracee Miller led all scorers with 19 points for the Lady Indians. Kylie Roden just missed double digits with nine points. Both Miller and Roden hit a pair of 3-pointers. Branivah Keeling followed with eight points. Both Kenley Lemons and Caitlyn Blair chipped in seven points each to the balanced CHS offense.
Friday, Jan. 7
Byng 46
Plainview 45
Late in this contest, things didn’t look too great for the Lady Pirates. Byng trailed by nine with four minutes to play but engineered an incredible comeback.
“This game was a head-scratcher,” Clark said. “We took our first lead of the ball game with under two minutes to go. We had contributions by everyone who played and everyone did enough to help propel us.”
Plainview jumped out to early leads of 11-6 and 20-13 and had built a 37-29 lead heading to the fourth period.
Byng outscored the Lady Indians 17-8 over the final eight minutes.
The Lady Tigers used a balanced offensive attack in the victory.
Gina Dean led the way with 10 points and was the only BHS player to reach double figures. Alona Cooper and Mackenzie Kent both scored nine points. Deesa Neely followed with eight points and Cadence Carlos was next with six points.
Cooper hit a pair of 3-pointers for Byng, while Kent sank a pair of triples.
Emilee Hedger led Plainview with a game-best 16 points. Jacelyn Hammon followed with 15 and Riley Grant also hit double figures with 10. Both Edger and Hammon drained three 3-point baskets apiece.
“The last three games combined we’ve won by four points and two of them finished in overtime. That says a lot about our team’s character,” Clark said.
