Byng girls settle for fourth in Harrah

HARRAH — Had things gone just a little different in a match or two, the Byng High School girls tennis team could have contended for the team championship Tuesday at the Harrah Invitational.
The Lady Pirates still finished fourth in the team standings.
“Our young squad was just four points away from first place,” Byng head coach Toby Sanders said.
Choctaw captured the team championship with 28 points, Mount St. Mary was a point back at 27 and Christian Heritage netted third place with a score of 25. Byng was next at 24.
Sophomore CJ Lee pushed through the No. 2 Singles division all the way to the championship match before dropping a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Shobie Pherigo of Choctaw in the finals.
Senior Emma Underwood breezed past Harrah’s Addie Winters 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.
In doubles play, Harmoni Moore and Hope Moore defeated Hale and McIntosh of Christian Heritage 6-2, 6-3 for third place in No. 2 Doubles.
Byng’s No. 1 Doubles tandem of Jayci Cole and Presley Dickinson dropped a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 decision to Ashton Bullard and HJ Nuthman of Christian Heritage in the third-place contest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.