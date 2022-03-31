Byng girls settle for fourth in Harrah

The Byng High School girls tennis team finished fourth at the Harrah Tournament on Tuesday. Team members include, from left to right: Jayci Cole, Presley Dickinson, Harmoni Moore, Hope Moore, Emma Underwood, CJ Lee, and team manager Hope Rice.

 Toby Sanders | Byng Athletics

HARRAH — Had things gone just a little different in a match or two, the Byng High School girls tennis team could have contended for the team championship Tuesday at the Harrah Invitational.

The Lady Pirates still finished fourth in the team standings.

“Our young squad was just four points away from first place,” Byng head coach Toby Sanders said.

Choctaw captured the team championship with 28 points, Mount St. Mary was a point back at 27 and Christian Heritage netted third place with a score of 25. Byng was next at 24.

Sophomore CJ Lee pushed through the No. 2 Singles division all the way to the championship match before dropping a 6-3, 6-1 decision to Shobie Pherigo of Choctaw in the finals.

Senior Emma Underwood breezed past Harrah’s Addie Winters 6-0, 6-1 in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.

In doubles play, Harmoni Moore and Hope Moore defeated Hale and McIntosh of Christian Heritage 6-2, 6-3 for third place in No. 2 Doubles.

Byng’s No. 1 Doubles tandem of Jayci Cole and Presley Dickinson dropped a hard-fought 7-5, 6-4 decision to Ashton Bullard and HJ Nuthman of Christian Heritage in the third-place contest.

Tags

Trending Video

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

Recommended for you