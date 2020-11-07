EDMOND — Wednesday was a good day to be a part of the Byng High School cross country program.
The second-ranked Byng girls finished as runners-up behind heavy favorite and No. 1 Plainview in the girls race at the delayed Class 4A State Cross Country Meet held at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The race was originally scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 31 but damage from ice storms that hit the state hard forced the Oklahoma Secondary School Activity Association to push the meet back.
Meanwhile, the Pirates placed fourth but finished ahead of Class 4A rival Cache in the boys state race.
Byng cross country coach Josh Sawyer praised the effort of both of his cross country squads.
“Proud does not accurately describe how I feel about these kids,” he said. “Over an abnormally long season — our season usually ends the week before Halloween — these kids endured a lot.”
The Byng teams overcame a lot too.
“We had to deal with everything from injuries to (COVID-19) quarantines to postponing the state championship,” Sawyer said. “Even through all of this and the pandemic that is all around them, they were able to stay focused and continue to push every day to complete an amazing season and accomplish what they were able to accomplish this year.”
GIRLS
Second Place
The Lady Pirates took a giant step forward in 2020 after not even qualifying for state last season. They had many good battles with Plainview throughout the season. In fact, it was the best finish at state for a Byng girls cross country team in school history.
The previous best finish for the Lady Pirates was a seventh-place showing in 2009.
“After not qualifying for state last year, our girls were determined to make sure that didn’t happen again,” Sawyer said.
One of the biggest keys to Byng girls’ success was the addition of junior Olivia Colombe to the team. That took a little nudge by fellow juniors Kylee Smith, Kaylee DeAngelis and Deesa Neely.
“Kaylee, Kylee, and Deesa were able to convince Olivia to give this crazy sport a shot. We knew that we were bringing up a great group of freshmen, and with the addition of Olivia, all that was left was to adjust our mentality from a mid-tier team mentality to a championship team mentality,” Sawyer explained. “Once we did that, the only thing left to do was train and train hard.”
That training started in June.
“They put in a great summer base, and then were able to build on top of that foundation every week,” Sawyer said.”After the first week, at Marietta, I knew this team was special and would be in contention for the title.”
Only three Lady Pirates had state meet experience — Neely, Smith and DeAngelis. That was cause for concern for Sawyer.
“My biggest fear going into yesterday was the amount of inexperience we had on the team,” he said. “However, these girls didn’t let the big stage affect them. They went out there and performed well. They proved that they weren’t just hype, but that they were the real deal.”
Freshman Cadence Carlos led the Byng team with a ninth-place finish in the 3200-meter race with a time of 12:39.47. Fellow freshman Brylee Baird nearly joined Carlos as an All-Stater — that honor is reserved for the Top 15 individual runners — with a 16th-place finish in 12:45.41. Haley Smith of Community Christian held off Baird for the 15th spot with a time of 12:45.11.
“Brylee just missed All-State honors by 3/10 of a second,” Sawyer pointed out.
Neely was 29th with a time of 13:17.60 and Colombe followed in 32nd in 13:19.96.
Other Byng times included Smith in 14:02.59, DeAngelis in 15:08.72 and freshman Lexi Mathews in 15:39.66.
Plainview won the title with 87 points followed by Byng at 128, Kingfisher at 153, Community Christian at 167 and Lincoln Christian at 180.
The top three individual runners were Holland Hall senior Lobby Rowland, who recorded a time of 11:53.81, Tuttle senior Hallie Ann Sheffield in 11:59.33 and Lincoln Christian’s Addison Brooks in 11:59.63.
There were a total of 160 runners in the girls race.
The Lady Pirates bring everyone back in 2021 and are again expected to contend for a state championship.
“I’m extremely excited about next year. We will be stronger and more experienced,” he said. “We bring back every single girl on this team and Plainview is graduating five of their top seven girls.”
BOYS
Fourth Place
The Pirates finished fourth with 125 points behind private schools Oklahoma Christian School (79), Community Christian (102) and Lincoln Christian (111). Cache was fifth at 147 and Madill was a distant sixth at 230.
“I guess you could say we are the back-to-back public school state champions,” Sawyer said, only half-joking.
“We came in as a big underdog. We knew we had been overlooked all season long,” he continued. “We were almost able to sneak in and snag a podium spot (Top 3 finish). The boys ran a good tough race.”
Things didn’t go smoothly for the Pirates on race day. Junior Harley Cobb was already battling a hip issue since the regional tournament and during Wednesday’s 5K race, senior AJ Gustin stepped in a hole and twisted an ankle about a mile into the race and junior Kade Streater lost a shoe when an opponent stepped on his heal and ran most of the meet with just one shoe.
“It seemed like everything that could go wrong went wrong for the boys, but their experience and just downright toughness propelled them to the fourth-place finish behind those three private schools,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer said like his girls team, the Pirates have also been hard at work since June. They were looking for a third consecutive Top 3 finish on Wednesday but fell just short.
“They trained in all kinds of weather, from 100-plus temperatures to freezing rain. They did everything they could to get back on that podium for the third straight year,” he said. “Unfortunately, they ran into a wall of private schools this year.”
The Pirates produced two All-Staters (Top 15 finishers) — Cobb and Gustin. Cobb finished fifth with a time of 16:32.11 and Gustin was 14th in 17:20.82. He finished just behind Matthew Brue of Cache, who was 13th with a time of 17:20.43.
It was Gustin’s second career All-State. He’s the lone senior on the BHS squad.
“AJ has been the foundation of this program for the past four years. He’s been essential in helping me build this program back up,” Sawyer said. “He is one of the hardest-working kids I know. We are definitely going to miss his leadership.”
Streater finished 21st in 17:48.23 and sophomore Lawrence Coleman was 40th in 18:24.13.
Other Byng times included freshman Alex Herrera in 19:00.80, junior Will Vogt in 21:28.64 and sophomore Riley Youngblood in 22:50.40.
There were a total of 164 runners in the boys race.
The top four individual runners in the boys state meet were Fort Gibson senior Caden Goss in 16:05.15, Oklahoma Christian School sophomore Ethan Stovall in 16:14.91, Lincoln Christian sophomore Andrew Smithwick in 16:22.98 and Cache junior Damien Williams in 16:27.98.
Sawyer said the future is bright for the Byng boys squad.
“Next year, we look to be pretty strong. We only graduate AJ and we’ll miss him, but I believe Kade and Harley are ready to step up into that leadership role and help lead this team back to the top,” he said “We return six of our top seven runners and are bringing up a good group of eighth-graders.”
