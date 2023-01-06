Byng girls scoot past Hugo

It looked like the Byng High School girls basketball team had taken control after a huge second quarter during a first-round battle with Hugo Thursday afternoon at the 2023 East Central Oklahoma Classic.
However, a lackluster second half allowed the Lady Buffs to make things interesting down the stretch before Byng settled for a 51-41 win before a small crowd inside the Cougar Activity Center.
Coach Luke Clark’s team improved to 8-2 on the season and landed in a semifinal contest at 4 p.m. today. Hugo dropped to 5-6 and will play in a 10 a.m. consolation contest.
Byng led 14-12 after a back-and-forth first quarter but turned up the heat in the second period. After Hugo’s Kelcia Shelton buried a 3-pointer at the 7:08 mark of the second quarter to get her team within 16-15, the Lady Pirates began to roll.
The BHS squad finished the second quarter on a pivotal 21-0 run and took what looked like a commanding 37-15 lead at halftime. During that Byng hot stretch, the Lady Pirates were 7-of-12 from the field and forced seven Hugo turnovers.
The Lady Pirates were still on top 42-22 halfway through the second frame after Alona Cooper-Rochovitz scored inside after a nice feed by Cadence Carlos. But Hugo refused to go away.
The Lady Buffs outscored Byng 19-9 over the final 12 minutes of the game. Hugo got within 49-39 after Shelton banked home a 3-pointer with 3:52 remaining. Hugo had a chance to get within single digits but they missed four consecutive free throws (and two more down the stretch).
Cooper-Rochovitz finally stopped the Byng bleeding with a jumper that followed a steal by Lani Meyers with 1:41 left. She finished with a game-high 23 points after fighting through a personal cold spell to start the game. She also had five rebounds and two steals.
Carlos also reached double figures for the locals with 13 points to go with five rebounds and five steals. Meyers, a BHS freshman, added six points, three boards and four takeaways. The Lady Pirates finished with 16 steals.
Ashia Jordan — who scored on a number of drives to the basket — led the Lady Buffs with 14 points. She also had a game-high eight rebounds and four steals. Shelton scored all nine of her points by hitting 3-of-4 3-point baskets. Do’nai Akins was next with eight points for Hugo.
The Lady Pirates committed 16 turnovers in the game — 11 coming in the second half. Hugo finished with 20 turnovers. Byng sank 6-of-9 free throws compared to a 7-of-15 showing by the Lady Buffs.
———o———
By The Numbers
GIRLS
1-5-23
East Central OK Classic
At Cougar Activity Center
First Round
Byng 51, Hugo 41
BYNG 14 23 8 6 — 51
HUGO 12 3 15 11 — 41
BYNG: Alona Cooper-Rochovitz 9-21, 2-2, 23; Cadence Carlos 5-10, 1-1, 13; Lani Meyers 2-5, 1-2, 6; Laney Waters 2-7, 0-0, 5; Brylee Baird 1-4, 1-2, 3; Torri Gustin 0-0, 1-2, 1. Totals: 19-47, 6-9, 51.
HUGO: Ashia Jordan 5-14, 4-4, 14; Kelcia Shelton 3-5, 0-2, 9; Don’nai Akins 3-8, 0-0, 8; Calista Kelley 2-8, 1-1, 6; Ke’Shawna Scroggins 1-1, 1-6, 3; Zion Bills 0-2, 1-2, 1. Totals: 14-38, 7-15, 41.
Turnovers: Byng 16, Hugo 20.
Steals: Byng 16 (Carlos 5, Meyers 4); Hugo 10 (Jordan 4).
3-point goals: Byng 7-15 (Cooper 3-7, Carlos 2-3, Meyers 1-2, Waters 1-3); Hugo 6-16 (Shelton 3-4, Kelley 1-3, Akins 2-4).
Fouled out: None.
