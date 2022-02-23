BROKEN BOW — The Byng Lady Pirates looked like they were on a mission in Friday’s trip to face host Broken Bow in a Class 4A District Tournament championship game.
The Lady Pirates started strong and finished even stronger in a 65-36 runaway victory over the Lady Savages.
Coach Luke Clark’s team improved to 14-8 on the year, while Broken Bow fell to 8-15.
“I was most proud of the way that our girls celebrated one another. We genuinely felt joy for others doing well and that translated to the way we played,” Clark said.
The Byng girls will now play Stigler at 7 p.m. Friday in a Class 4A winner’s bracket game inside the friendly confines of the Bill Koller Fieldhouse. The Lady Panthers, 11-7 on the year, defeated Mt. Saint Mary 53-37 to claim a district title.
In the boys title game at Broken Bow, Byng dropped a 67-60 decision to the host Savages. No other information was received from that contest.
The Pirates, now 14-9 on the year, will meet Stigler at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a Class 4A Regional Tournament elimination game. The Savages stayed in the winner’s bracket at 18-6.
GIRLS
Byng 65
Broken Bow 36
Byng jumped out to a 15-5 lead before Broken Bow tried to stay within striking distance. The Lady Pirates were on top 26-18 at halftime and 39-30 after three periods. However, Byng finished the game on a huge 26-6 jaunt to pull away.
“Things got hard going into the 4th quarter where in times past, we have had to battle ourselves out of a tight situation,” Clark said. “However, we responded to some firm coaching in between quarters and played with a purpose to finish the game.”
Alona Cooper paced the BHS offense with a game-high 21 points. Caden Carlos followed with 15, while Gina Dean just missed double figures with nine.
Deesa Neely was next with six points for the visitors.
Broken Bow got a team-best 12 points from Molly Rogers and eight points from Jaxie Glasson. Kate Burris followed with seven points and Haylie Brantley chipped in six.
