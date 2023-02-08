MADILL — The Byng Lady Pirates were clicking on all cylinders in a 62-29 triumph over Madill Saturday night at the Madill Event Center.
Coach Luke Clark’s bunch, coming off an ugly 60-37 loss to Kingston, improved to 13-8 on the year while the Lady Wildcats dipped to 5-12.
“I thought our effort and composure during the game was night and day different to the last game we played.,” Clark told The Ada News. “We looked really locked in at times and just executed at a high level.”
In the boys contest, Byng dug itself an early hole and nearly climbed out before falling to host Madill 50-42.
The Pirates, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, dropped to 14-7 while Madill improved to 15-3.
Both Byng clubs traveled to Marietta Tuesday night and will host local foe Sulphur Friday night in their final regular season home game of the 2022-23 season.
GIRLS
Byng 62, Madill 29
Byng was crisp right from the start, racing to a 19-2 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Pirates’ advantage grew to 36-12 by halftime.
Byng went on to outscore Madill 26-16 over the final two periods.
“I think that we looked for each other on offense more than we ever have and it paid off in a big way with everybody chipping in,” Clark said.
Byng junior Alona Cooper-Rochovitz poured in a game-high 30 points, including a trio of 3-point baskets. She eclipsed the 1,000 career points mark during the game and will be honored for the feat at Friday night’s game with Sulphur inside the Bill Koller Field House.
“Those types of accomplishments aren’t possible without having good teammates around you. I am proud of our group of kids,” Clark said.
Cadence Carlos scored 14 points for the Lady Pirates and canned one 3-pointer. Adyson Caton was next with six points. Laney Waters also hit a 3-pointer for the visitors.
Luciana Douglas paced the Madill offense with 10 points. Both Allyson Knight and Lexus Sphanhanks were next with four points each. Douglas and Sphanhanks each hit 3-point shots for the Lady Wildcats.
BOYS
Madill 50, Byng 42
The Pirates got off to a slow start and trailed 17-6 after the first quarter. Madill upped its lead to 29-13 by halftime.
Byng mounted a comeback, outscoring Madill 12-8 in the third quarter to get within 37-25 and closed out the game with a 17-13 run before the rally was cut short.
“After a slow first half, I thought our guys battled back and showed grit in the second half to put ourselves in a position to win. Down the stretch we just couldn’t quite close the gap enough to take the lead in the final minutes,” said Byng head coach Zack Samaha. “We dug ourselves a hole early that was just too difficult to come out of. Not being in the gym for six days thanks to mother nature didn’t help matters, but I was proud of our second-half effort.”
Byng scoring machine Malachi Schilreff finished with a game-high 27 points, including one 3-point basket. Tyler Raney hit a 3-pointer and scored seven points and Cooper McCage followed with six.
Ethan Wilkerson paced Madill with 19 points. RJ Morris also reached double digits for the hosts with 13. Stephen Sisco made two 3-pointers for six points for the Wildcats. River Shaw also scored six points.
Byng finished 10-of-14 from the free-throw line and Madill sank 15-of-18 free shots.
“ We will get back in a routine this week as we close out our final three regular season games and prepare for playoffs,” Samaha said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.