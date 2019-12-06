Byng girls romp past Community Christian

NORMAN — Kennedy Large fired in 18 points Tuesday night, and the Byng Lady Pirates smashed Community Christian 70-30 in their season opener.
Trenity Miller followed with nine points, including one trey, and Carizma Nelson chipped in eight total points. Olivia Colombe, with one 3-point basket, and Britney Brooks-Teel tossed in seven points each for the winners.
Eposie Lamlie led Community Christian with 13 points.
Byng raced out to a 16-3 advantage after one quarter and led 34-15 at halftime and 55-26 through three quarters.
In the boys game, the Royals upended Byng 55-30. No other information from that contest was made available at press time.
Both Byng squads are at home for the first time in 2019 Friday night, hosting local rival Latta inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.