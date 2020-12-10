BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates limited Seminole to 11 points in the second half to break open a tight game and pull away for a 52-43 win over the Lady Chieftains Tuesday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
It was the season-opener for Byng, while Seminole fell to 1-1.
The Lady Pirates trailed 32-29 after a first half that saw Seminole sink 6-of-11 3-pointers.
“I was pretty disappointed in our defensive effort in the first half.
“Give them credit. They hit some shots but it wasn’t like they were really closely guarded shots,” said Byng head coach Trent Miller.
“Part of it is new personnel trying to get used to each other. Defensively in the second half we were a lot more tuned in which was the biggest difference in the game,” he continued. “I told them at halftime I wanted to limit them to 15 points or less in the second half. We did a good job of dialing in on that.”
Miller said he also thought his offense will get better as the team plays more games.
“I thought we were really ugly offensively, which is kind of to be expected in an opener,” he said.
Seminole led 36-29 after Katyanna Andrews hit a pair of free throws at the 6:51 mark of the third period.
However, freshman Alona Cooper sparked a Lady Pirate comeback. She scored eight points in a 13-2 run to end the third frame that put Byng ahead for good at 42-38.
Seminole got an old-fashioned three-point play from Holli Ladd at the 6:14 mark of the fourth period that got the visitors within 45-43 but the Lady Chieftains wouldn’t score again.
Byng’s Gina Dean followed with a three-point play of her own at the 5:22 mark and the Lady Pirates’ final points came from a basket inside by Trenity Miller and two free throws from Cooper, who finished with 15 points — 13 in the second half — to go with five steals.
Senior Kennedy Large overcame a rough shooting night to score a game-best 18 points for Byng.
Cooper, a starter, was joined by fellow freshmen Cadence Carlos and Kambria Welch who provided solid minutes off the bench.
“(Cooper) is a good player. We have three freshmen that will play a lot and give us good minutes,” Miller said.
Ladd led the SHS offense with 15 points, while Andrews followed with 14. That pair combined for five 3-pointers, all in the first two quarters.
The Byng girls are back in action at 9 a.m. today, facing McLoud in the first round of the First United Bank Classic hosted by Bethel High School.
