Byng girls push past Checotah in 4A

BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates used a stout defensive effort and won the rebounding battle against a much bigger and taller Checotah team and pushed past the Lady Wildcats 56-44 in a Class 4A Regional consolation game Friday night inside the Bill Koller Field House.
Byng improved to 16-12 on the year and played Plainview Saturday afternoon for a berth in next week's Class 4A Area Tournament. Checotah's season came to an end at 13-13.
The Lady Pirates kept Checotah 6-3 post player Olivia Clayton in check despite having to send several smaller players to guard her in the paint.
"She's long and athletic and golly, she's tough," said Byng head coach Trent Miller.
"I thought we defended extremely well," he said. "It was a good team defensive effort. We had to rotate people on her due to foul trouble and still played well defensively as a team."
Byng trailed by six on two separate occasions in the second quarter but finished the first half on a 12-2 surge to grab a 26-22 lead at the break. Alexis Barnett hit a 3-pointer with 19 seconds left in the second period to give the Lady Pirates their cushion.
Kennedy Large scored after faking to her left and rolling to her right to start the third quarter and then caught an inbounds pass and popped it in to put Byng ahead 30-22.
Byng outscored the Lady Wildcats 11-5 in the third period to build a 37-27 lead.
Clayton, who didn't score in the first half, was responsible for all five CHS points in the third and hit two free throws to start the fourth quarter to get Checotah within 37-29. However, the talented center didn't score again. She finished with seven points on 1-of-7 shooting from the floor.
Britney Brooks-Teel, Deesa Neely and Trenity Miller all took turns guarding Clayton.
Byng scored the next eight points to put the game out of reach.
Kennedy hit a layup after another strong move to the basket, Neely scored after a nice feed by Miller and Brooks-Teel and Miller hit two free throws apiece, as the BHS lead grew to 45-29 with 3:35 left.
Byng made 15-of-18 free throws in the final period to keep Checotah at bay. The Lady Pirates finished 18-of-22 overall from the stripe compared to an 11-of-16 showing by the Lady Wildcats.
"Once they started the foul game, we kept them at bay. I was really proud of how we finished," Miller said.
Byng won the battle of the boards 35-27 despite being outsized at most spots on the floor.
"We gave up a couple of offensive rebounds, but overall we rebounded extremely well," Miller said.
Tempers flared with 2:43 left. Checotah's Destiny Thomas delivered a hard foul to Brooks-Teel, basically taking her to the floor. She then added an extra shove or two before getting off Teel and the BHS junior pushed back.
Checotah coach Jim Glover had to physically restrain Thomas and immediately removed her from the game.
After a brief discussion between the two officials, both Teel and Thomas received technical fouls but neither was ejected.
Large followed a 35-point outing a day earlier with a game-high 27 points on 9-of-11 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from the free-throw line. She also had seven rebounds and four steals.
Miller followed with 14 points, hit 6-of-6 free throws and grabbed seven rebounds. Brooks-Teel added seven points and a game-high 10 rebounds before fouling out.
Vanessa Henson and Madison Proctor each scored 10 points to pace the Checotah offense.
