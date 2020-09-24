NORMAN — Behind a strong performance from junior Deesa Neely, the Byng High School girls cross country team finished second behind top-ranked Plainview last weekend in the 4A-3A division of the OK Runner Invitational in Norman.
Plainview ran away with the team title with 37 points, while Byng was next at 74. Marietta placed third at 99, Madill was fourth at 105 and Community Christian School as fifth at 124.
The top four at the Norman meet are also the top 4 in the latest Class 4A rankings. Plainview is No. 1 followed by Byng, Madill and Community Christian. Marietta is No. 6 in Class 3A.
“I was pleased with their performance this weekend. Going into this meet, I knew we wouldn’t have our best meet, I knew their legs would feel dead since we were finishing up a down week, but I wanted to see how tough we could be,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer. “The girls showed a lot of mental toughness and heart this weekend. Our girls rose to the occasion and put down a good performance on weak legs. I believe they proved to some of the naysayers that they belong in the conversation of being a championship-caliber team.”
Neely finished eighth overall with a time of 12:49. Cadence Carlos was 10th at 12:57 and Brylee Baird finished just outside the Top 10 at No. 11 in 13:00.
Olivia Colombe was 19th with a time of 13:34.
“When all of these girls have a good race on the same day, they are going to be dangerous. I can’t wait to see how this year unfolds for them,” Sawyer said.
Other Byng finishers were Kyle Smith, 13:49, Kaleigh Blackmon, 14:29, Kaylee DeAngelis, 14:47 and Lexi Mathews, 15:41.
Byng boys settle for 5th
NORMAN — Behind a personal best outing from senior A.J. Gustin, the Byng boys cross country team finished fifth Saturday in the 4A-3A division of the OK Runner Invitational in Norman.
Gustin was third overall with a time of 17:03.
Community Christian won the team title with 82 points followed by Madill at 97, Cache at 98, Bethany at 106 and Byng at 110.
“On the boys’ side, we showed some toughness and some areas we still need to work on,” Byng head coach Josh Sawyer said.
“Like the girls, the boys just finished up a down week and ran on dead legs Saturday. However, unlike the girls team, we aren’t as deep. When one has a bad race, it shows in the team results. And that showed this weekend,” he continued. “We had a few guys have bad races due to dead legs, and we couldn’t make up for it. However, we stack up well against the top teams in 4A when we run to our potential.”
The Pirates are currently ranked No. 8 in Class 4A.
Two other Byng athletes finished in the Top 10. Harley Cobb was seventh in 17:55 and Kade Streater was ninth in 17:59.
Other Byng finishers were Lawrence Coleman in 18:56, AJ Herrera in 20:56, Nathan Cain in 20:56, Riley Youngblood in 21:56, Will Vogt in 22:59 and Dawson Brawdy in 25:11.
“After the first mile I could tell their legs were dead, but they fought through it and pushed all the way to the finish line,” Sawyer said.
Both Byng squads will run again Sept. 26 at the Pre-State meet at Edmond Santa Fe. The Class 4A State meet will be held at that same course on Oct. 31.
