EDMOND — The Byng High School cross country teams battled some of the best teams in Class 4A last weekend in Edmond and proved they are contenders for a state championship.
The Lady Pirates won the championship at the 2021 Edmond Pre-State Cross Country Meet hosted by Edmond Santa Fe High School, while the Byng boys settled for a third-place finish.
Coach Josh Sawyer’s teams are now off until traveling to Waurika on Oct. 9. Their own Byng Badlands meet is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 15 at 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
The Lady Pirates won the meet with a team score of 79. Lincoln Christian was runner-up with 109 points followed by Kingfisher at 113, Oklahoma Christian School at 157 and Anadarko at 203. Sulphur finished eighth in the rugged 22-team field.
Following their victory in Edmond, the Byng girls moved up to No. 1 in the Class 4A rankings.
“We ran pretty good (in Edmond), but we are going to have to run better if we want to win it all this year,” Sawyer said. “We had some good individual races this week, but our team as a whole still has some work to do. The Edmond meet had pretty much everyone that will be at state there, with the exception of Pauls Valley and Cascia Hall.”
Sophomore Cadence Carlos finished fourth overall with a time of 12:55.36 and senior teammate Rosie Colman was two spots behind in sixth place with a time of 12:58.15.
Brylee Baird recorded a Top 20 finish, landing at No. 16 in 13:24.16.
Senior Olivia Colombe finished 26th in 13:41.08, while senior Kylee Smith was 32nd in 14:00.11.
Senior Deesa Neely finished the two-mile run in 14:16.51 and senior Kaylee DeAngelis followed in 14:25.93. Other Byng runners included junior Sydney Burk (15:45.33), sophomore Brooklynn McAlister (16:48.00) and freshman Elizabeth Cain (19:31.13).
A total of 221 runners competed in the race.
BOYS
Oklahoma Christian School dominated the race, winning the team title with 64 points. Cache was next with 80 followed by Byng with 104, Metro Christian at 145 and Seminole at 226.
A total of 25 teams competed in the event. The Pirates are currently ranked No. 4 in Class 4A.”On the boys side we had some good individual races, but did not run very strong as a team,” Sawyer said.
Byng senior Harley Cobb finished second in the 5K run with a time of 16:37.06. Senior Kade Streater finished 11th in 17:26.30, while both junior Lawrence Coleman and freshman Gage Streater recorded Top 25 finishes. Coleman was 24th in 18:18.30 and Gage Streater was 25th in 18:21.36.
“Harley Cobb ran a really good tactical race against the majority of the top competition in 4A,” Sawyer said. “Just like as in the girls race, all the top teams in the state were there with the exception of the Lincoln Christian varsity team.”
Sophomore Alex Herrera was 47th in 19:09.37 followed by freshman Sam Holcomb (20:12.65), freshman Rece Nickell (21:12.12), sophomore Nathan Cain (21:33.20), junior Riley Youngblood (21:56.37) and freshman Drew Graham (26:11.11).
A total of 283 runners competed in the boys race.
“On both sides, we now have a good idea where we stack up against the rest of the teams in 4A and we know what we still have left to work on before the state meet in four weeks,” Sawyer said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.