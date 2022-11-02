EDMOND — The Byng High School girls cross country team turned on the afterburners over the final 250 meters of the race at the 2022 Class 4A State meet held Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School.
The fifth-ranked Lady Pirates used that strong finish to capture the Class 4A State championship. It’s the first state title in history for the Byng girls program.
“To be the first to do something is always special, but to be able to do it with this group of girls just made it that much better,” said a thrilled Byng cross country coach Josh Sawyer.
Byng finished with 108 points to claim the championship. Third-ranked Cache was runner-up with 117 points and No. 4 Anadarko finished third at 126. Second-ranked Pauls Valley settled for fourth at 127 and No. 1 Lincoln Christian finished fifth at 134.
A total of 21 teams and 164 runners competed in the two-mile race.
Sawyer said he realized his squad would need a strong finish to capture the championship at the halfway point of the race and the Lady Pirates gave him just that.
“I was a little worried at about the mile and a half mark when Pauls Valley’s girls came through in first, second and fifth place and Cache had three girls in the top 10. At that point our top two girls were sitting in third and 13th,” Sawyer said. “As the race went on, and runners started to fall off, I could see it in their eyes that they were still strong and I knew we were about to see something special.”
Junior Cadence Carlos made the strongest push of all at the end. She was in 12th place when she made the last turn. Freshman teammate Ava Thompson was sitting in the third-place spot at the point with a pack of six runners close behind. She held them all off except for Petyon Carson of Mannford and teammate Carlos.
“Cadence came from nowhere to catch (Thompson). She made that last turn in 12th and she just turned on the jets and took off,” Sawyer said. “Honestly when I was told that Cadence ended up fourth ahead of Ava, I didn’t believe it because she was so far behind her with 250 meters to go. But, at the same time, I wasn’t surprised because Cadence has one of the strongest kicks in the state.”
Carlos finished fourth with a time of 12:15.39 and Thompson was right behind her in fifth at 12:16.15.
Isabella Gutierrez, Pauls Valley, won the individual state title with a time of 12:00.42 and her teammate, Kenzi Readnour, was second with a time of 12:11.31. Carson grabbed the third spot with a time of 12:13.82.
Sawyer said his other runners — Brylee Baird, Chloe Gaines, Lani Meyers and Alona Cooper-Rochivitz — all finished the meet well.
“They all had strong kicks and every one of them moved up in the last 250 meters to help secure the win for us,” Sawyer said.
Baird, a junior, finished 25th in 12:55.65 and Gaines, a freshman, was next in 40th with a time of 13:13.65. Meyers, a freshman, landed in the 56th spot at 13:25.00 and Cooper-Rochovitz crossed the finish line in 14:01.98.
The Lady Pirates have been knocking on the state title door for several years but couldn’t get into that top spot until Saturday. Byng finished second in 2020 and third last fall.
“The girls went out there Saturday with one goal in mind and that was to win a state title. They have been so close recently, but couldn’t get over the hump until now,” Sawyer said.
Sawyer’s pre-meet instructions were simple.
“At the state meet, adrenaline is pumping at an all-time high. Heart rates are high before the gun ever goes off. Everyone is nervous,” he said.
“Before the race, I told the girls to get out hard, but stay composed and to run within themselves. I told them not to go out and try and win this race in the first mile, that this race would be won in the last half mile, so focus on that last half mile Get out and run this race just like you have at every race this year, but completely empty the tank on the last half mile. I think they executed that race plan to perfection.”
Senior Sydney Burk recorded a time of 16:15.01.
“Sydney Burk was our lone senior this year. I was so happy that Sydney earned that No. 7 spot towards the end of the season,” Sawyer said. “She has worked so hard over the past couple of years and for her to not only be able to run at state her senior year, but to win Byng’s first cross-country state title is something she will remember for the rest of her life. “
Sawyer knew his team had put itself in contention after watching his athletes speed to the finish line. Minutes later, he confirmed they had won the championship and made his over to tell the Lady Pirates.
“The first thing I did was call my wife and tell her. I then walked towards the finish line to find the girls,” he recalled.
“I think they had already heard, but they turned towards me, looked at me with smiles on their faces and asked, ‘Did we win?’ I shook my head, yes, and they all ran over and attacked me. All of that joy and all of that excitement is something I will remember forever. Those girls had set a goal at the beginning of the season, worked hard all season long and when it came time for state, they all stepped up and had their best race of the season.”
———o———
Following are responses of members of the Byng High School girls cross country state championship team when asked what was going through their heads during the race at the Class 4A State meet Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School:
“All this pain will be worth it when we are the first state champions in byng xc history,” — freshman Chloe Gaines.
“I kept pushing through the pain because I wanted to do this for coach. He worked so hard this year to push us, I feel like us giving it our best is the best way to thank him,” — freshman Ava Thompson.
“I just kept telling myself I could do it and had to push through no matter how bad it hurt, that all the pain would be worth it when we get that trophy,” freshman Lani Meyers.
“I kept telling myself it’s the last race of the season and that we get Hideaway Pizza when we are done and that we don’t have to cool down after the race,” — junior Alona Cooper.
“I kept telling myself that we had to win this for coach because he had put so much into our team and that was the one thing that he wanted back. And the day of state was my aunt’s birthday, who recently passed away, so I kept telling myself to push for her and coach,” — junior Brylee Baird.
“All I was thinking during the race was that if I don’t get in front of these girls from Cache, coach is going to kill me,” — junior Cadence Carlos.
