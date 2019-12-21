Byng girls knock off 19th-ranked Plainview

BYNG — Britney Brooks-Teel tossed in 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, while Trenity Miller also tallied 13 points, including her team's only 3-pointer Friday night and the Byng Lady Pirates knocked off Plainview 45-38.
Byng improved to 4-3 on the year, while Plainview — No. 19 in Class 4A — fell to 4-2.
Kennedy Large contributed seven points and Carizma Nelson tacked on six to the Byng scoring effort.
Reagan Chancy led Plainview with 10 points, including two 3-point baskets.
The Lady Pirates, leading by a slim 26-25 count after three periods, outscored Plainview, 19-13, in the fourth quarter.
The Byng girls and boys team return to action Jan. 3 when they battle Sulphur at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Tip-off for the girls game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 4:20 p.m.
