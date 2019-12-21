Byng girls knock off 19th-ranked Plainview

Richard R. Barron | The Ada NewsByng's Brittney Brooks-Teel scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Lady Pirates' 45-38 home win over No. 19 Plainview Friday night.

BYNG — Britney Brooks-Teel tossed in 13 points and pulled down 15 rebounds, while Trenity Miller also tallied 13 points, including her team's only 3-pointer Friday night and the Byng Lady Pirates knocked off Plainview 45-38.

Byng improved to 4-3 on the year, while Plainview — No. 19 in Class 4A — fell to 4-2.

Kennedy Large contributed seven points and Carizma Nelson tacked on six to the Byng scoring effort.

Reagan Chancy led Plainview with 10 points, including two 3-point baskets.

The Lady Pirates, leading by a slim 26-25 count after three periods, outscored Plainview, 19-13, in the fourth quarter.

The Byng girls and boys team return to action Jan. 3 when they battle Sulphur at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City. Tip-off for the girls game is scheduled for 3 p.m. with the boys to follow at approximately 4:20 p.m.

Jeff Cali has been covering sports in the Ada area since the mid-90s. He graduated from Byng High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from East Central University.

