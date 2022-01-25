BYNG — The Byng Lady Pirates got off to a strong finish and turned back North Rock Creek late in a 55-45 win Saturday in the third-place game of the 2022 Byng Winter Classic.
The Lady Pirates improved to 9-5 on the year, while North Rock Creek fell to 5-7.
In a Friday night semifinal contest, Tecumseh — ranked No. 20 in Class 4A — pulled away from Byng for a 64-39 victory.
Saturday, Jan. 22
Third Place
Byng 55
N. Rock Creek 45
Byng opened up a 21-12 lead, turning turnovers into fastbreak opportunities.
“Our defense led to good transition shots and we were able to make a lot of them early. We got out to a decent lead, but North Rock Creek crept back into it little by little,” said first-year head coach Luke Clark. “Our togetherness and competitiveness got us through to where we could finish strong the rest of the way.”
The Lady Pirates held a 28-19 advantage at halftime before the Lady Cougars trimmed their deficit to 40-35 heading to the fourth period. However, Byng finished the game with a 15-10 run.
Alona Cooper led all scorers with a season-high 26 points including a trio of 3-pointers. Cadence Carlos was next with 12 points, while Laney Waters just missed double figures with nine.
Lydia VanAntwerp paced North Rock Creek with 14 points, while Jayden Haney followed with nine. Morgan Campbell and Katlyn Masquas added eight points apiece for the visitors.
“We look forward to getting back to full strength this week, but this tournament weekend was good for our development as a program,” Clark said.
Friday, Jan. 21
Semifinals
Tecumseh 64, Byng 39
The Lady Savages stormed to leads of 20-7 and 42-22 and never looked back.
“Tecumseh came out and played like a knockout puncher in boxing. We never could quite get into any kind of rhythm on offense and identify their strengths on defense,” Clark said. “Give them credit. They’re a talented group that’s well-coached.”
Alona Cooper scored 23 points to pace the Lady Pirates. She hit a pair of 3-point buckets. Gina Dean was next with nine points.
Kenzlie Warden led the THS attack with a game-best 27 points, including a trio of 3-pointers. Jadyn Wilson knocked down four 3-pointers for all of her 12 points and Serenity Jacoway also hit double figures with 10. Sadie Boatman chipped in seven for Tecumseh.
The Lady Savages sank a total of 11 3-pointers in the game.
