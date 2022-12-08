LATTA — The Byng Lady Pirates took advantage of cold-shooting Latta and defeated the Lady Panthers 42-29 Tuesday night inside the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
Coach Luke Clark’s team improved to 2-1 on the season, while Latta dipped to 2-4.
Byng will now compete in the First United Bank Tournament in Bethel and is scheduled to face Clinton at 1 p.m. today in a first-round contest.
Coach Clay Plunk’s team is hosting the 2022 Latta Panther Classic and is set to battle Lindsay at 6:30 p.m. today.
Byng jumped out to an early 13-5 lead and was still on top 26-16 at halftime. The Lady Panthers were an ice-cold 1-of-11 from two-point territory in the first half. Plunk watched his squad miss a number of point-blank shots that it normally makes throughout the game.
Clark said he felt like the Lady Pirates had to work for what they got.
“Rivalry games are always hard. Credit to Latta and their players. They made it extremely difficult to come out of that game with a win,” he said. “I was proud of our kids. They were extremely focused and locked in and that showed with their effort. We can take the good lessons learned and apply them going forward and we can learn from the bad and try to leave those bad things behind.”
Cadence Carlos paced the BHS offense. She scored 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting from the field. Carlos also had six rebounds and two steals.
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz was right behind with 12 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Laney Waters was next with seven points to go with five boards.
Junior Kate Williams led Latta with 11 points. Kelbey Parnacher added eight points and Brooklyn Ryan finished with seven.
After Williams scored for Latta on an inbounds play with 4:35 left in the game. neither team would score again.
The Lady Panthers finished 7-of-14 from the free-throw line, while Byng made 6-of-9 free shots.
It was Pink Out Night at the Latta Panther Fieldhouse.
“The atmosphere was amazing on both sides and that is what makes high school basketball so special,” Clark said. “I hope that hometown pride is not lost on anyone because that aspect of it is what made me fall in love with the game of basketball as a young boy.”
By The Numbers
Tuesday, Dec. 6
GIRLS
At Latta
Byng 42, Latta 29
BYNG 10 16 11 5 — 42
LATTA 5 11 5 8 — 29
BYNG: Cadence Carlos 6-10, 1-1, 13; Alona Cooper-Rochovitz 4-12, 2-4, 12; Laney Waters 2-9, 2-2, 7; Brylee Baird 1-2, 1-2, 3; Torri Gustin 1-2, 0-0, 3; Lani Meyers 1-2, 0-0, 2; Adyson Caton 1-2, 0-0, 2. Totals: 16-39, 6-9, 42.
LATTA: Kate Williams 3-9, 3-6, 11; Kelbey Parnacher 2-7, 2-4, 8; Brooklyn Ryan 3-12, 0-0, 7; Savannah Senkel 1-5, 1-2, 3. Totals: 9-38, 7-14, 29.
Turnovers: Byng 14, Latta 11.
Steals: Byng 4, Latta 5.
Rebounds: Byng 32 (Caton 6, Carlos 6); Latta 27 (Senkel 7).
3-point goals: Byng 4-18 (Cooper-Rochovitz 2-9, Waters 1-4, Gustin 1-1); Latta 4-13 (Williams 2-5, Ryan 1-3, Parnacher 1-3).
Fouled out: None.
