SULPHUR — In a game full of momentum shifts, the Byng Lady Pirates used a fourth-quarter push to ease past host Sulphur 61-46 Tuesday night.
Coach Luke Clark’s club — fresh off a 43-32 win over Perkins-Tryon for third place in the First United Bank Tournament hosted by Bethel — improved to 5-2 on the year. Sulphur dropped to 2-3.
Byng is back at the friendly confines of the Bill Koller Field House tonight, hosting Seminole.
Byng 61, Sulphur 46
The Lady Pirates got off to a quick start, building leads of 22-13 and 34-20 in the first half.
However, behind a raucous Sulphur crowd, the Lady Bulldogs trimmed their deficit to 43-35 heading to the fourth quarter.
However, the Lady Pirates finished the game with a strong 18-9 run.
“I think that the box score tells the story during this game. Offensively, in the first quarter we came out firing and we didn’t back that up with enough stops,” Clark said. “Then, in the second quarter, we battled defensively and took away what Sulphur wanted to do to us, but didn’t score enough to break the game open. In the third, I thought we let Sulphur dictate every move and then in the fourth we regained control and finished with a strong effort.”
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz led the Byng charge with a game-high 21 points. Cadence Carlos followed with 12 points and Laney Waters drained a trio of 3-pointers and just missed double figures with nine. Brylee Baird added eight points for the visitors.
“I would like to see us more complete, but we played really hard and had some really, really good stretches of basketball against a tough opponent in a crazy atmosphere. It was a really good momentum win for us,” Clark said.
Sulphur got 12 points from both Brinn Flood and Hailey McMillen. Randie Rogers added nine pouts for the home team.
Byng 43, Perkins Tryon 32
The first half was close throughout as the game was tied at 10-10 after the first quarter and 15-15 at halftime after both teams produced just five points in the second period.
Byng got things going on offense in the second half, using a 13-9 run in the third quarter and a 15-8 surge in the fourth to east past the Lady Demons (1-3).
“Perkins-Tryon is a well-coached, physical team. I thought we matched their physicality and when I say that, we’ve been talking to our kids about physicality very specifically. We want to follow the rules of the game while making sure that we are enforcing our will and making people do things they don’t feel comfortable doing,” Clark said.
Clark pointed out that Perkins’ managed just two points from their post players despite a big size advantage.
“They had a size mismatch … so that’s big for us,” he said. “I didn’t think this was one of our better games offensively and decision-making-wise, but our defense is what held the game together for us.”
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz, who took a hard spill on the court and landed on her chin, soared a game-high 18 points for the Lady Pirates. She hit a pair of 3-pointers. Cadence Carlos also hit double figures with 11 points and knocked down Byng’s only other triple of the contest.
Mallory Marshall led the Lady Demons with 13 points and hit two 3-point baskets. Kyndall Marshall was next with seven points.
