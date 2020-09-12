Behind the strong performance from two of their talented freshmen, the Byng girls cross country team finished second at the 2020 East Central University Tiger Chase held Thursday at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
The Byng girls finished with 52 team points and trailed only champion and perennial power Plainview, who recorded 26 points.
Madill, which finished third with 59 points, had the top overall winner with Isabel Sanchez, who turned in a time of 13:15.17.
Freshman Brylee Baird led the way for the Lady Pirates with a sixth-place finish in 13:53.38 in the two-mile run. Fellow Byng freshman Cadence Carlos was close behind, finishing seventh in 13:53.63.
Other Byng top finishers included junior Deesa Neely, who was 12th in 14:10.07; junior Olivia Colombe, who was 14th in 14:20.31, freshman Kaleigh Blackmon, who was 15th in 14:29.00.
Freshman Lexi Mathews finished with a time of 16:00.31 for the Lady Pirates.
The Latta Lady Panthers were seventh with a team score of 207. Latta’s top runner was junior Angelle Jimenez, who finished 24th in 15:02.52. junior Chloe Miller was next with a time of 16:39.80
Other Latta finishers were senior Caitlyn Byrd in 16:59.67, junior Brook Grigg in 17:46.41, sophomore Tybrie Wood in 19:44.97, sophomore Kyndal Schlup in 20:40.04 and sophomore Mallory Reeves in 20:59.52.
The Ada High School girls cross country team was led by sophomore Angie Long, who finished 53rd overall with a time of 16:54.30.
Other Lady Cougar runners included junior Maryanna Criswell, who finished in 17:46.13, senior Gabrielle King, who finished in 18:13.97, freshman Isabella King, who finished in 18:47.54, sophomore Reagan McCortney, who finished in 18:49.70, junior Isabell Boettcher, who finished in 19:25.60 and sophomore Ariana Solorio, who finished in 19:41.86.
It was Ada’s first meet of the fall.
Roff sophomore Abby Salter finished 13th in a time of 14:11.84.
A total of 95 runners competed in the girls race.
Byng fourth, Latta sixth in boys race
The Byng Pirates scored 94 team points and landed in the fourth-place spot in the boys 2020 Tiger Chase race.
Madill won the team title with 23 points, Plainview was next at 61 and Tecumseh finished just ahead of Byng with 88 points.
Senior AJ Gustin paced the Byng contingent with a ninth-pace finish with a time of 19:13.08.
Madill’s Miguel Duran was the overall winner in 17:00.79 in the 5K run.
Byng sophomore Lawrence Coleman was next for Byng, landing in 11th place with a time of 19:18.01. Freshman AJ Herrera was 13th in 19:37.70.
Other Byng finishers included junior Will Vogt in 21:15.08, freshman Nathan Cain in 21:23.51, sophomore Riley Youngblood in 24:21.18 and junior Dawson Brawdy in 26.43.33.
The Latta Panthers finished sixth in the team standings with 165 points.
Leading the LHS charge was freshman Braydan Hill, who finished 20th in 20:01.81. Sophomore Cooper Coulson was next in the 31st spot in 21:05.86.
Other Latta finishers included freshman Brody Staubus in 21:25.20, freshman Abraham Tellez in 22:28.91, senior Ryler Rich in 22:57.86 and senior Case Coulson in 24:19.18,
The Ada Cougars wound up in eighth place with 196 points.
Sophomore Samuel Rhynes paced the Cougar runners, finishing in 30th place with a time of 20:45.27.
Other top Ada finishers included senior Taylor Byrd in 21.96.66, sophomore Elliott Riden in 22:33.00, senior Eli Alvarez in 23:08.52 and senior Daniel Monjarus in 23.16:47.
There was a total of 89 runners in the boys race.
“We know that we have a long way to go but these kids show up to practice every day with a positive attitude and ready to get better and back to competition,” said Ada head coach Cole Jones.
Roff freshman Mason Saltor finished the boys race with a time of 23:22.32.
Ada is back in action Sept. 18 at the Choctaw Jacket Run.
Both Byng cross country teams compete in the Lake Country Conference meet today in Madill.
