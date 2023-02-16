DURANT — Rylan Lain hit a 13-foot jumper with 4.9 seconds left in the game for host Durant and that proved to be the difference in a tense 33-31 win over Byng Tuesday night.
Cadence Carlos attempted a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer following a Byng timeout with 1.7 ticks remaining, but her shot bounced off the front of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
Byng ends the regular season at 15-9, while Durant improved to 15-6.
“I thought our kids battled the entire way through the game and gave themselves a chance to win at the end,” said Byng girls coach Luke Clark. “Durant has a good team and our group wasn’t phased by that. They just went out and accepted the challenge and just couldn’t quite get over the hump.”
In the boys contest, Byng used a big run in the fourth quarter to turn back Durant 57-49.
The Pirates, ranked No. 19 in Class 4A, improved to 17-7 while the Lions dropped to 10-11.
Both teams host Sulphur in a Class 4A District Tournament doubleheader Friday night inside the Bill Koller Fieldhouse.
GIRLS
Durant 33, Byng 31
After Carlos snuck inside for a basket with 5:14 to play, Byng led 29-24 in the defensive struggle.
Lain scored all seven of her points for Durant in the final 1:41. Her 3-pointer started the run and tied the game at 29-29. She then got a steal and layup to put the Lady Lions on top for the first time in the fourth quarter at 31-29 with 1:17 remaining.
Durant helped Byng stay alive by missing two front ends of 1-and-1 situations.
Finally, Carlos scored on a putback with 12.7 seconds left to tie the game at 31-all.
Lain then sank what turned out to be the game-winner.
Durant led 9-4 after the first quarter and carried a slim 15-13 advantage into halftime. The score was knotted at 21-21 heading into the fourth period.
“By the way the box score looks I think it’s fairly obvious this was a defensive struggle,” Clark said.
Carlos led Byng with a game-high 15 points. Laney Waters hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored nine points for the visitors. Adyson Caton was next with five points.
The Lady Pirates were without the services of leading scorer Alona Cooper-Rochovitz as a precautionary measure. Cooper was injured during last Friday’s game with Sulphur but is expected to play in the district tournament rematch Friday night.
Kinlee Hill and Addie McLemore also scored seven points each for the Lady Lions.
BOYS
Byng 57, Durant 49
Byng had to fight from behind the entire game. The Pirates trailed 17-14 at halftime and 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter.
However, Byng put the pedal to the medal in the fourth period, ending the game on an impressive 25-13 run to rally for the victory.
“We found a way to win and played our best when it mattered most,” Byng boys coach Zack Samaha told The Ada News. “Our intensity skyrocketed in the fourth quarter and our team took it to another level, especially on the defensive end.”
Samaha said his team just couldn’t get the ball in the basket in the early going.
“Offensively I thought we took good shots, we just could not get them to fall,” he said.
Malachi Schilreff scored a game-high 26 points to pace the BHS offense. He did most of his damage over the final two frames.
“Malachi really paced us on the offensive end near the end of the third quarter and the entirety of the fourth,” Samaha said. “We also had some role guys really step up and make winning plays during that stretch.”
Tyler Raney just missed double figures for Byng with nine points, while Camby Poorbuffalo followed with seven.
Poorbuffalo, Raney and Ryan Hamilton all sank 3-point buckets for the Pirates.
Brian Freeman sank two 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead the Lions. Marshall Hatch was next with seven points and Kolton Mason knocked down a pair of triples for his six points.
Durant made a total of eight 3-pointers.
“I thought our guys really dug in and got a good win to give us some momentum heading into the playoffs. I was proud of our togetherness and resolve,” Samaha said.
It wasn’t all good news for the Pirates. Cooper McCage suffered a potential season-ending injury and Schilreff is now day-to-day with an ankle injury.
