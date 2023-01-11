The Byng High School girls basketball team dropped back-to-back games to Class 6A competition at the 2023 East Central Oklahoma Classic held at Ada High School.
In Saturday’s third-place game, Ponca City edged Byng 41-38. No. 20 Westmoore rallied from an early double-digit deficit to sting the Lady Pirates 70-61 in a Friday semifinal contest.
Byng left the tournament at 8-4 and hosted Class 3A No. 13 Comanche Tuesday night and travels to Plainview Friday night.
Ponca City 41, Byng 38
Byng managed just two points in a cold first quarter and that spelled trouble for the Lady Pirates the rest of the way.
“This game was difficult for us because we were coming off of an emotional game the day before (against Westmoore) that took a lot of our energy out of us,” said Byng head coach Luke Clark. “We got off to a slow start, but I was proud of the kids for continuing to battle. We ended up outscoring Ponca City the last three quarters and that shows a ton of character from our kids.”
Byng trailed 17-12 at halftime and 28-22 through three quarters. The Lady Pirates outscored Ponca City 16-13 in the fourth quarter but never got over the hump.
Senior Laney Waters paced the BHS offense with 11 points. Guards Alona Cooper-Rochovitz and Cadence Carlos finished with nine points each. Carlos had six assists, Cooper sank a pair of 3-pointers and Lani Myers grabbed seven rebounds.
The Lady Wildcats (4-7) were led by Emma Gertken with 14 points. She hit a pair of 3-point shots. Kyra Allison also reached double figures for Ponca City with 13 points.
Westmoore 70, Byng 61
The Lady Pirates couldn’t have scripted a better start, racing to a 28-13 lead after the first quarter. However, Westmoore responded with a 29-12 second-quarter volley and grabbed a 42-40 halftime lead.
Westmoore pulled away with a 17-11 run in the fourth quarter.
“This game was very strange. We came out firing early ... then they came out and outscored us 29-12 in the second quarter,” Clark said. “It was like how I imagine two heavyweight boxers going at each other. This game was a good test for us as coaches and for our athletes. We’ll take the lessons learned from this game and apply it to the rest of the season.”
Alona Cooper-Rochovitz buried four 3-pointers and erupted for a game-high 28 points for the Lady Pirates.
Cadence Carlos scored 15 points for the Byng team and Adyson Caton also reached double digits with 12.
Brylee Baird pulled down a team-best seven rebounds and Carlos had four steals.
Westmoore freshman Kyiah Prestridge led her team with 20 points, while Dee Frost was close behind with 19. Blythe Crawley was next with 12 points for the Lady Jags. All three WHS players made two 3-point baskets each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.