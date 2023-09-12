BYNG — The Byng High School girls cross country team kicked off its 2023 season last month at the 2023 Norman Summer Showcase.
The Lady Pirates tied Class 6A Norman North for first place.
Then it was on to Marietta for the Red River Showdown.
The Lady Pirates dominated that meet with a score of 23. Plainview was next with 70.
That brings us to the 2023 ECU Tiger Chase, hosted by the hilly course at the Pontotoc Technology Center.
The Lady Pirates were even more impressive at The Tiger Chase, nailing down the championship with 22 points. Byng runners finished in the No. 1, No. 3, No. 5, No.6 and No. 7 spots. Plainview was again runner-up, this time collecting 93 points.
The Byng girls are the easy choice for the top spot in the Class 4A rankings, ahead of No. 2 Kingfisher, No. 3 Pauls Valley, No. 4 Regent Prep and No. 5 Cache.
“These girls are fun to coach and even more fun to watch race,” Byng head cross country coach Josh Sawyer told The Ada News. “This is a special group of girls. There is not a weak link on this team. Every week they challenge themselves to improve from the previous week. I can’t wait to see what these girls end up doing at the end of the year this year.”
In the boys Tiger Chase, the fourth-ranked Pirates finished second with 65 points. Bridge Creek won the title with 42 points.
Sawyer believes if his boys squad continues to improve, the Pirates could find themselves in the Class 4A title hunt by October.
“Our boys team is young and extremely talented. We have a few areas to work on before the state meet, but I believe with some work, these boys will be in the running for a state title this year,” he said.
GIRLS
Senior Cadence Carlos won the Tiger Chase medalist crown with a time of 6:20.53 in the two-mile run. Madill’s Yadira Barbosa was runner-up in 6:35.44.
“She outpaced the field by 29 seconds,” Sawyer pointed out.
Ava Thompson was next for the Byng team, finishing third with a time of 6:37.02. Brylee Baird was fifth in 6:40.69 and freshman Blakely Miller was in the No. 6 spot with a time of 6:53.05. Chloe Gaines was seventh in 6:57.58 and Brooklyn Ross, another BHS freshman, was 12th with a time of 7:20.94.
Two other Byng runners recorded Top 20 finishes. Emmersyn Craig was 15th at 7:28.34, and Lani Meyers was 17th at 7:34.20.
Senior Alona Cooper landed in the No. 26 spot at 7:49.33.
BOYS
Byng sophomore Aden Evans won the 2023 ECU Tiger Chase medalist crown with a time of 16:54.17 in the boys 5K run. Johnathan Garcia of Plainview was the runner-up with a time of 17:38.98. Evans recorded the fourth-best time ever at the Pontotoc Technology Center course.
“Aden put in a lot of work this summer and it’s paying off. He’s running over a minute faster than he did all year last year,” Sawyer said.
Fellow sophomore Dallas Abbott also finished in the Top 10. He recorded a time of 18:16.00, good enough for ninth place.
Dax Frazier was next at the No. 13 spot with a time of 18:37.12. He was followed by Alex Herrera (16th, 18:51.73); Michael Ellison (26th, 19:52.96); Sam Holcomb (28th, 20:08.84); Jackson Prather (30th, 20:09.31); and Blaise Manuel (32nd, 20:22.65).
