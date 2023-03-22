Byng girls capture crown at Harrah

HARRAH — The Byng High School girls tennis team used first-place finishes in No. 2 Singles and No. 2 Doubles to win the team championship Monday at the Harrah Tournament.
Byng collected 31 total team points, while Christian Heritage was runner-up at 28 and Moore finished third at 27. Choctaw was next with 22 points.
Freshman Emily Holloway took down Elisa Boozer of Moore 6-2, 6-3 for the No. 2 Singles championship.
The Byng No. 2 Doubles team of Presley Dickinson and Yocilen Hernadez outlasted Moore’s Cooper and Lopez 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 in an exciting title match.
In No. 1 Doubles, the Christian Heritage combo of Reece Compton and HJ Nuthman defeated the Byng team of Audrey Boatwright and Jayci Cole 6-2, 6-2 for first place.
And Byng junior CJ Lee knocked off Choctaw’s Shelbie Pherigo 6-4, 6-2 in the No. 1 Singles third-place match.
The Byng pair of Harmoni Moore and Bailey Reynolds got the best of Classen’s Brown and McClain 6-1, 6-3 to capture fifth place in No. 1 Doubles.
Both the Byng girls and boys tennis teams are scheduled to compete in the Class 4A Classic at the Oklahoma City Tennis Center on Friday.
